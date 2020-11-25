Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 Essentials A Gentleman Should Have

The fundamentals of being a gentleman is timeless. A man should put care and effort into what he does or sets out to accomplish. To be a modern gentleman, here are four things you need as you set out:

Tailored Suit

It is not about trying to be the next James Bond. You may not need to wear suits for all occasions but regardless you should do well to invest in a properly tailored suit that will incentivize you to stay in shape when the need for wearing it arises.

King Palms

King Palms Natural Leaf is a slow burning tobacco free leaf. This is a natural tasting wrap for you when you want to make yourself that blunt. It burns slow and taste nice. Considering that it is eco-friendly and biodegradable, a gentleman would want something that doesn’t seem offensive when they want to enjoy a smoke.


Grooming kit

Have a grooming kit because you are concerned about your appearance. It certainly goes beyond taking care of your beard or unwanted hairs.

A travel wallet

You need a wallet that can take your passport and hold other essentials including your ticket, pen or sim cards.

Casey Imafidon, Casey Imafidon

Casey Imafidon has been featured on success.com, inc.com, and is a go to guy for happiness and success advice. Visit his website on www.caseyimafidon.com or shoot me an email on [email protected]

