5 Effective Stress Fighting Tips to Start Using Immediately

By

It’s hard to find someone nowadays who doesn’t suffer from at least small bouts of stress. With 2020 being such an incredibly tough and stressful year for most people, finding ways to cope with and fight your stress has never been more important. When left unchecked and free to grow, stress can cause serious negative effects, both physically and negatively, making it hard for you to even function in your normal everyday life.

So, if it feels like stress has been getting the better of you and building as of late, it’s time to take control. Here are five effective stress-fighting tips that you can start using immediately.

Start Practicing Yoga

Maybe you’ve dabbled in yoga before, or perhaps you’ve never given it a fair shot, well now it’s time to think again. Yoga has been proven to be incredibly helpful in helping to reduce stress, provide a sense of calm relaxation, and at the same time, offer fabulous physical fitness benefits in terms of a workout.

This yoga studio in Camberwell is the perfect example of what you can expect when you attend a class in person. There is a real focus on moving every joint in every direction, and because there are so many different styles of yoga you can find one that perfectly fits your needs. You’ll leave each session feeling grounded, relaxed, and of course, feeling like you just did a full body workout.

Look Into Taking Supplements

Another tip is to look into the benefits of supplements. Supplements can be taken to make up for a nutrient or ingredient that is useful for your health that you may not be getting enough of through the food you eat. With that said, there are specific supplements that can help with decreasing your anxiety and stress levels. Supplements worth looking into include valerian root, green tea, lemon balm, Kava Kava, Ashwagandha, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Keep in mind before you start any supplements, it’s wise to speak to your doctor, especially if you have any conditions you take medication for you. You want to be sure that the supplement you take doesn’t interact with any health issues or the medication itself.

Ensure You’re Getting Enough Sleep

It’s also incredibly important that you’re getting enough good quality sleep each and every night. This allows your body and mind to recharge so you can focus and concentrate throughout the day, and have the energy to handle the many things that will pop up. Experts recommend getting at least seven hours of sleep each night.

Cut Back on the Caffeine

If you’re in the habit of relying on caffeine as that pick-me-up, not just in the morning but all day long, it’s time to cut back. Excess caffeine can leave you feeling jumpy, jittery, or even anxious, all of which will heighten your sense of stress. While having that one cup of coffee in the morning may not be a bad thing, drinking it all day long isn’t doing you any favours.

Make Time to Socialise

Here’s a tip that is especially important but can be really hard to get in the habit of doing. Sure, you may have a giant “to do” list, and work may take up a large majority of your time, but spending time with friends and family and socialising isn’t just fun; it’s good for your health. You need to give yourself that break and a chance to truly unwind and relax.

If you have an especially busy schedule, then maybe it comes down to having to actually pencil in free time slots to ensure you don’t cheat yourself of the opportunity. It’s all about finding balance in your life.

It’s a Constant Struggle

Finding ways to fight stress effectively isn’t just a one-time thing – it is a constant struggle wherein you are aware of what your body is telling you, and you’re prepared to make things better.

    Veselina Dzhingarova

    Veselina Dzhingarova is a passionate blogger, traveller and loves dancing. She loves sharing her wisdom with the world. Co-founder of Dzhingarov and writer at TravelTipsor.

