5 Creative Remote Working Tips: Keep the Creative Juices Flowing at Home

Remote work is one of the fastest-growing topics of recent days due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Remote working offers a few benefits like greater productivity and diversity. When employees are unproductive, that costs a company time and money.

But some of us who are dealing with this situation for the first time may run into challenges.

In this article, we share a few creative tips to stay engaged and keep the creative juices flowing at home.

While not all these will work for every team, we encourage you to take time with coworkers to try some of these or create your own.

Take a look at this infographic: