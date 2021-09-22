5 Career Development Strategies for Future-Proofing Your Career

What will your job look like five years from now? Will it exist in five, 10 or 20 years? What will happen to your organization and industry? Many roles are becoming extinct, being replaced by technology as new roles emerge every day. As I explain in my latest blog post, “Career Development: Skills for the Future Workplace,” the types of skills and abilities that are in high demand are also changing.

The world of work is changing at an ever-increasing rate, trying to predict the future of work is impossible to get right. You may not be able to prove your job in future, but you can prove your career in future. Proving your career future means taking extra steps to prepare yourself for the changing workforce, so that you have the skills to fit into the unknown jobs of the future.

Here are five career development strategies you can use to future-proof your career:

1. Be a Lifelong Learner

Marshall Goldsmith’s ground breaking leadership book What You Got Here Won’t Get You There has never been more relevant. You cannot rely on your past results to take you to the next stage of your career.

Review your current skill set and think about skills that can enhance your employ ability in the long run. Once you have identified these areas for improvement, develop an individualized learning plan to organize how these skills will be acquired.

Look for learning opportunities. Take on new responsibilities and introduce yourself to new roles. Attend training courses and other development programs. Looking for a guide. It’s all about taking control of your career, so spend time deciding where you want to go and what you need to do to get there.

2. Think Global

With the development of technology, an increase in remote working, and an increase in global networking sites such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, organizations operate globally – and are more culturally diverse than ever before. Your colleagues, customers and stakeholders are likely to work all over the world. A global workforce means working with people from different languages, cultures and backgrounds.

Develop your ability to work on a global scale by learning about diverse cultures. Ask about assignments that give international exposure or connections. Get more familiar with the geographic areas related to your job by connecting with members in those countries as well. The more you know about how people work internationally, the easier it will be to work in a global market.

3. Build Your Professional Network

It’s important to take the time to develop relationships with people inside and outside your organization. These people can be invaluable support as the work landscape changes. You can learn tips and tricks from inspirational leaders, plus increase your exposure to new opportunities.

If networking is something you don’t know much about, LinkedIn is a great starting point. Join professional groups, access webinars and connect with former colleagues. Other ways to build your network include joining online forums and professional associations. You can also participate in industry events and activities.

4. Understand the future of your industry

Understanding the future of your industry is an important factor in proving your future career. Whatever happens in your field is likely to affect the organization you work for, as well as your role.

Keep track of changes and trends in your profession, industry and the wider economy to stay informed. Aiming to work for industries and employers with a positive outlook and long-term sustainability. You can stay up-to-date by reading their good news and industry publications. Consider the political, economic, social and technological changes that have shaped its environment. Always be prepared for, and even welcome, the possibility of changing roles or even moving to a different industry.

5. Be flexible and open to new opportunities

Embracing flexibility is the key to future success and your future career prospects. As more organizations automate essential tasks, companies will begin to look at jobs differently. Future employment will not be determined by – or limited by – your role or job title. This will depend on increasing people’s ability to apply their unique set of skills, knowledge and talents to their work.

You will get new opportunities during your career. There will be possibilities of job offers, invitations to events and mentor-ship. You will be asked to make presentations, do volunteer work, and respond to requests for advice. Being open and adaptable will allow you to assimilate new skills and make you more employable.