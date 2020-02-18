5 Breathtaking Ways to Inspire Your Employees in 2020

As an employer, it is essential to understand that your employees are your company. Without them, your business will not run. So as a manager, you should do whatever it takes to inspire your employees.

Imagine the hustle you go through to get the best-fit person for every position, then after a short while they quit. I bet you will not be happy repeating the process now and then.

So how do you avoid this? Simple, by keeping your employees motivated. They want to feel appreciated and secure. With high morale, there is no doubt that your business is heading for success.

Here are some tricks that you can use to keep your employees inspired.

1. Respect your employees

Respect is an essential requirement if you aspire to have a healthy working environment. Not only does respect promote productivity, but it also improves efficiency and teamwork. What else does an employer need apart from this?

Let employees know that first, you respect them, and then you also respect and appreciate their work. Once they know you value them, their motivation to work harder increases, increasing their productivity. Besides, they feel fulfilled and become loyal.

Always treat an employee, the same way you would want someone else to treat you. Be courteous, polite, and kind while dealing with them. Put in mind the voice tone that you use and body language displays; matters too. Whenever an employee speaks to you, learn to listen first before reacting. By so doing, you inspire your employees; they have no reason to look for work elsewhere.

2. Invest in your Employees

Experts say that investing in your employees is synonymous with investing in your company’s future. If you do not invest in them, turnover will be high, hampering your success.

Some of the ways you can invest in your employees include: Organizing for mentoring programs in various fields and having senior position holders conduct job shadowing and reimbursing tuition fees.

Besides, you can have individual development plans for all your employees. Have them set and write down both their short term and long term goals. Do a follow up in cooperating one-on-one coaching if need be to help them achieve these goals.

Another way to invest in your employees is by organizing team building activities. Not only will they make work to be fun, but they will also create friendship and encourage teamwork. As the author of ‘one minute manager,’ Ken Blanchard said, “None of us is as smart as all of us.”

Doing so will definitely inspire your employees, thus reducing turnovers.

3. Be Transparent

Be open about what’s happening within your business that employees have a right to know. In a working environment, transparency inspires your employees and creates positivism by eliminating fear. Moreover, it makes employees open up about their achievements and shortcomings.

Organize sessions where employees can ask you questions as you answer and vice versa. You will be surprised when people ask questions they never thought they could. This will make them trust you even more.

Nothing will make your employees feel special, like involving them in decision making. You can achieve this by holding workshops and having mini polls. Apart from making you look more transparent, it will also help you make the right decisions concerning your business.

4. Give Incentives

Always strive to inspire your employees by giving them an incentive whenever they do a good job. This is among the oldest known psychological principals of inspiring employees.

Whenever an employee works for an extra hour, please make a point to compensate them. Either by paying them overtime, or giving them an hour off later on. You can also make working options more flexible by creating working shifts.

Create monthly awards and recognition events where people who worked exceptionally well get to be recognized and rewarded. You can give them a promotion if a vacancy is available or a handwritten thank you note. This will create healthy competition that business needs.

Every employee wants their income to increase, review your employees’ salaries at least once a year so that they have no reason to search elsewhere.

To Sum Up

The pride of every business owner is to see his business thriving. But can it thrive if your employees are not motivated? Your answer is as good as mine. Inspiring your employees is all that it takes. Always recognize them whenever they do a good job, be open with information, Give them price incentives and above all respect them.

Once you perfect these motivation strategies, you will create a perfect working environment, and your result will definitely be superior dedication and optimistic perception of the company’s future. On top of it, your employees will be happy and your turnarounds will be minimal.