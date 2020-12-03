5 Books You Can’t Afford NOT to Read Before You Start Your Business

The average person reads only 2-3 books a year.

But the average CEO? According to Jim Kwik at Inc., executives and CEO’s clock 4-5 books per month.

A great business coach can recognize your personal barriers and, using their own experience, guide you in breaking through to the next level. But if you’re not ready to commit to coaching?

Books can be the next-best thing. With so many great books out there, it’s hard to know where to start.

Entrepreneur to entrepreneur, if I could send you just five books to read right nowat the beginning of your journey, here’s what would show up at your doorstep. Good news! If you don’t have time to devote to print, I’ve highlighted a few favorites that are great in audio format, too.

#1. The Power of Habit

If there is one productivity book you need to read, this is it. We spend 6 to 16 hours everyday doing things out of habit, things we don’t even remember!

This book shows you how to reset your habits to make success easier. The most crucial message in this book? How to use habits to increase your willpower, improving every aspect of your life.

#2. Year of Yes

Shonda Rhimes is the creative genius behind our favorites like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal. Her book, Year of Yes, is not really a memoir but not quite a self-help book either. Her bare-all story shows us that success isn’t a cure-all, especially for a creative introvert.

If you struggle with not feeling like a #bossbabe “lioness” or “badass,” this book is for you. I highly recommend listening to this on audiobook where Shonda powerfully narrates her own story.

#3. You Are A Badass At Making Money

I gave this to a client once who let it sit on her shelf for months without reading it. I don’t blame her…too many of us are afraid of money.

Money creates a real emotional response. Those emotions drive our decision making. This book is a great way to prime yourself to embrace your own worth. And, Jen’s enthusiasm makes this one a great audio-listen If you and your bank account need couples counseling, get this book and READ IT!

#4: The Hard Thing About Hard Things

Ben Horowitz’ is brutally honest about breaking the myths of owning a business inThe Hard Thing About Hard Things. His story will have you on edge as he and his startup face crazy situations. Spoiler Alert: I cried during the story of how he managed an employee’s cancer during a merger. Listen to it. As a new entrepreneur, Ben’s situation may seem at times too far in the future to relate…but you’ll want this book top of mind when your startup begins to feel growing pains.

#5: Outliers: The Story of Success

Malcolm Gladwell breaks down the myths of “overnight success” by showing us how success actually springs from opportunity…and happens to those who are smart enough to pursue it. More than just amazing stories, this book gives a great outlook on how long it takes to master your craft and how to position yourself as an expert in your field. Bonus: This book is GREAT in audiobook form.

Enjoy and I’ll be working on the next list of suggestions!