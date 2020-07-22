5 books that will change your life

Books are magic. They are teachers, mentors, friends, companions through life and have the capacity to change your life. Books supercharge your pursuit of more. More personal growth, more information, more knowledge, and so much more.

Looking back on the first half of my 20’s, there have been books of all kinds that have stood out along the way. Poetry, nonfiction, memoirs and post-humous published essays have all found it’s way into my life and helped direct me through my early 20’s.

The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter – And How to Make the Most of Them Now by: Meg Jay

The title of this book speaks truly speaks for it’s self. In this book, Meg Jay argues that twentysomethings are wasting away the most transformative period of our adult lives.

“Forget about having an identity crisis and get some identity capital. … Do something that adds value to who you are. Do something that’s an investment in who you might want to be next.” – Meg Jay, Author

Love Warrior, A Memoir by Glennon Doyle

Through one of my midnight research binges through the internet black hole, I found Glennon Doyle. This memoir was so raw through her redemption and her path to finding peace in her skin.

In reading Love Warrior, Doyle reminds me that perfection does not exist and life’s messiness is where you will find liberation.

Chasers of the Light: Poems of the Typewriter Series by Tyler Knott Gregson

I stumbled across Tyler Knott Gregson’s work on Instagram a few years back and fell in love with his work. The simplicity and genuine feeling comes across in every written word.

About year ago, I was inspired to tattoo a line from one of his poems on my body, during a very dark period of my life. All I saw was my imperfections and had very little love for myself, I got this line on my wrist.

Find the grace;

I use this as a reminder for myself to always look for the grace, grace for myself and for others.

The Opposite of Loneliness – Essays & Stories by Marina Keegan

I read this book shortly after I graduated from Florida State. And honestly, it could not have come into my life at a better time.

This collection of essays and stories was published posthumously. Five days prior to her graduation, Marina Keegan died from a car accident five days before she graduated Yale.

Her family, mentors and friends published this book in her honor, to give the gift of her words to others venturing out into adulthood. The title essay, “The Opposite of Loneliness”, was Keegan’s last message to her peers.

“We don’t have a word for the opposite of loneliness, but if we did, I could say that’s what I want in life.” – Marina Keegan

Missing two (Love Warrior & How to Stop Feeling Like Shit) because I gave away the physical copies to friends who I thought would enjoy reading them.

How to Stop Feeling Like Shit: 14 Habits that are Holding You Back from Happiness by Andrea Owen

I didn’t actually “read” this, I listened to it through a borrowed audio copy from my local library (which FYI, is a GENIUS way to read more without spending $$$).

Andrea Owen narrated the book herself, and it really made the information even more palatable through her belief in her words. It’s made up of straight forward, practical advice to get rid of the self-sabotaging behaviors that most women struggle with.

Books can be life altering instructors, these are just a few of the ones that have altered my path. This group of books has inspired me, terrified me and pushed back the stagnant ideas of myself and made me question my truths. They held up a mirror and helped me to decide if I liked where I was going or not.

“Maybe this is why we read, and why in moments of darkness we return to books: to find words for what we already know.” – Alberto Manguel

These books changed my life with new perspectives, ideas and a whole lot of self-reflection. Books themselves are tools, but used in tandem with self-awareness and a willingness to learn and try more are a powerful combo in any personal growth journey.

