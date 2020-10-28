Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Best Yoga Poses For Meditation

Introduction

Why 5 best yoga poses for meditation?

To answer this question well, I should answer the following questions first.

What are the benefits of meditation?

How to do meditation?

Let me take the first question first.

The first and foremost benefit of meditation is: it takes the stress out. If you meditate daily, you burn out the stress that you accumulate over the day. That said, your emotional well being is ensured.

Besides, your mind becomes calm and peaceful. Meditation improves inner awareness. Also, it gives more control over you by your own self. You can easily prevent diseases like hypertension, diabetes, insomnia, anxiety, tension headaches, and many more.

Let us come to the second question. How to do meditation?

Getting mastery over a sitting posture is the first step. This is because you have to be in a steady posture without a hindrance for a long time. Mastering a posture makes you comfortable in that seated position irrespective of the time you spent on it.

There are plenty of options available when you try to select one. This article selects and describes the best five yoga poses for meditation after evaluating many Yogasanas for meditation.

    Thirunavukkarasu Sivasubramaniam

    Thirunavukkarasu Sivasubramaniam, Yoga Expert at Yoga Pradipika

    Thirunvukkararasu is an ardent follower of Sanatana Dharma. He has proficiency in Dharma Sastra, Upasana Sastra, Yoga Sastra, and Vedanta Sastra. He is writing articles on yoga philosophy and practice. He is the Author Cum Publisher in Yoga Pradipika and Classic Studies On Yoga.

