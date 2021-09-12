5 best ways to handle stress and stressful situations

Image courtesy of Pixabay

According to this research, stress has a very big effect on our nervous system and can cause structural changes in different parts of our brain.

We are humans, there is no way we can avoid stress. Everything about this world is stressful, only God can relieve our stress.

Now that we know stress is inevitable, what we should focus on now is how we can handle stress and stressful situations because they will come.

There is no way you and I can avoid it. What we need is a framework and we just need to keep following the framework we have built.

So, how can you do that? You need strategies to handle stress and in this post, I will outline 5 things you need to do to handle stress.

Clear your head

“Stress” is so powerful. It overwhelms, pressures, and makes us feel down and tired. It yields so much power that makes us worry, it puts fear and anxiety in us. But, you only have to do one thing to lessen your stress and feel alive again.

What is it? You need to clear your head. How? Whenever you are feeling stressed or in a stressful situation consider sleeping.

Anxiety, worries, fears, all of these things are from our brain. When you are in a distressed situation, leave whatever you are doing to go and take a sweet sleep. Yes, when you sleep you let go of toxins in your brain. Our brain processes a lot of thoughts every day. When you sleep, you let go of those thoughts. Doing this will make your brain super-active.

The real secret to handling stress is letting go of your thoughts. When you let go of your thoughts your mind becomes free and sleeping can help you accomplish this.

Identify what makes you happy

What makes you happy? What is that thing that helps you let go of your thoughts no matter how hard your situation can be? When you identify your happiness it helps you combat stress. See happiness as light and stress as darkness. Can darkness comprehend light? No, it disappears immediately.

If seeing your friend makes you happy, whenever you are in a stressful situation, chat with your friend, meet up with him/her, talk together, and share your thoughts with your friend.

Doing what makes you happy will help you handle stress. Find your happiness and always cling to it.

Be positive

A lot of times when we are in stressful situations we say bad things to ourselves because of the pressure we are facing at the moment. Well, it is wrong to say bad things to yourself.

In stressful situations, there are a lot of pressures, you can get too overwhelmed because of the situation you are in. The best thing to do is say positive things to yourself because the positive things you say will give you hope.

“I am great, yes I know it”. Say positive things to yourself. I understand that stressful situations can cause us to worry, be anxious, and be confused. However, in situations like this, always remember the happy you, always picture the happy you. This will help you to lessen stress.

Look for someone to talk to

Stress is another form of loneliness. You feel like you are alone, and no one is there for you. Yes, that is the feeling. When you are in a stressful situation, look for someone to talk to. It could be your best friend, brother, or sister. If you find someone to talk to, they are gonna advise you. The advice they give you will surely ease your stress and you feel like they have solved it all for you. This is from my perspective because I have been there.

Talk to someone, do not keep everything that happens to you to yourself alone. Keep in mind that someone is always there for you and is always willing to help.

Always thank God

God is the greatest, he is the mightiest. Always thank God. Thanking God will give you hope. It makes you feel satisfied with whatever stressful situation you are in. This is how I think, whenever I am in a stressful situation and I am thanking God it makes me feel some people are more in a state of worries, fears, anxiety, and confusion than me.

When you begin to think like this, you won’t feel worried, or anxious anymore. Instead, you feel like your situation is better compared to others.

Stress boils down to 3 things: fears, worries, and confusion. The combination of these 3 makes you feel overwhelmed, lonely, and tired. Thanking God is the best way to lessen stress. When you make it a habit to thank God, stress will feel ordinary to you.