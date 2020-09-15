5 best tips to manage depression during and after lockdown

There are many ways people can try and control worries, anxieties, and changes related to pandemics to avoid or minimize depression.

In this article, I explore depression, how the COVID-19 pandemic can affect it, and how depression can be managed using home remedies, and tips for lifestyle.

What is depression?

Depression is a normal yet severe mood disorder with negative thoughts like sorrow, remorse, isolation, and frustration. The disorder is also physical, affecting daily life and has symptoms that last for at least 2 weeks.

Depression can affect any person of any age, gender, race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status. According to some studies, about 7% of the U.S. adult population in the past 12 months has had at least one depressive episode.

Symptoms of depression

Some of the most common depression symptoms may include:

Anxiety, anger, dissatisfaction, shame, worthlessness, helplessness

Modifications of sleep patterns and appetite

Missing motivation or regular pleasure

an individual is generally passionate about having no interest in stuff

loss of attention and concentration

Problems with memory

Difficult decision-making

Suicidal thoughts

How the pandemic may affect depression

When you live under pandemic lockdown, the prevalence of depression or symptoms will increase.

Almost 35% of those who were interviewed reported psychological problems because of the pandemic, according to a Chinese survey.

The COVID-19 pandemic and stress can affect some people more than others.

The most prone are:

Older grownups

Chronically or seriously disabled people

Kids and teenagers

Health and critical and first aid frontline personnel

people with disorders of mental wellbeing, including problems with drugs

Best tips to manage depression

The following are some of the best tips on managing depression at home during lockdown and post-lock-down:

Stay updated and not obsessed

Keeping aware of credible news outlets can help increase control feelings and minimize needless anxiety.

Flooding with information about COVID-19, particularly from unreliable sources, may lead to excessive anxieties and distress.

It may be useful to try to restrict news or the consumption of media to bits once or twice a day.

Offer support to other people

Helping others, and particularly people in need of additional assistance, such as frontline workers or engaging in community activities, may help foster protection, self-worth, power, and attachment feelings.

The optimistic and encouraging stories of COVID-19 could also be useful to extend.

Follow a healthy routine every day

During and after a lockdown it’s wise to have a daily routines, or a sense of the time and order that can be maintained. The change back to a normal schedule can also be simpler with a schedule.

During this time, someone may want to stay physically active, eat a balanced diet, and avoid smoking.

Under no routine, people often appear to take on a lethargic lifestyle more likely. Lethargy can enhance negative thought habits and minimize self-care such as healthy eating patterns and personal hygiene.

Ask for assistance

If negative thoughts, ideas, or physical symptoms interfere with the daily working or fail to respond to lifestyle changes, it is important to reach out for support.

An individual may begin by discussing their problems and feelings with their doctor. Medicines may be administered for support by physicians.

Also during the lockdown, some licensed psychologists provide healthy telephone or virtual therapy rates.

Keep in touch

Lockdown constraints may make it hard, but finding ways to communicate, for instance video calling, with family, friends, and colleagues is vital.

While people suffering from depression may minimize social interactions, research shows that isolation or separation usually exacerbates depression.

It is a good idea to speak frankly and affirm pandemics or lock-down worries and feelings during interactions with friends and family.

With clear and open social relations, feelings of security and autonomy may also increase.

Bonus tip

Go on the open air

Sparing time to spend outdoors can minimize anxiety and tension, enhance well-being and feelings of satisfaction, and improved moods.

Supplementing with vitamin D, which is an abundant nutrient in sunlight, one can have decreased depressive symptoms.

Most places do not have tight laws to prohibit people staying outside near their homes if social distance is practiced. However, they must still ensure that such health recommendations and guidance are followed.

Bottomline

Living under a lockdown may trigger fear, anxiety, uncertainty, and the likelihood of someone developing depression will increase if left unchecked.

One may try using home-counter strategies, which concentrate on routine, good control, and lifestyle adaptation or job adjustments so that negative thoughts and feelings are minimized.

If symptoms are debilitating or crippling, you can get treatment and prevent severe problems from your doctor.