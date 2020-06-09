5 Best Things I Did For Myself in This COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus has definitely wreaked havoc in this big wide world. It has created the damage which will be quite grueling to overcome in coming years. Yes, it has put our life off the road and we’re missing out on a lot of things. And I see many people complaining about being quarantined and feeling like they have been house-arrested. I used to feel the same. And then one day – out of a sudden – I thought about my life before this pandemic existed. I was always complaining about work, coming home exhausted to cook myself a dinner, and then ending ordering something to eat or sleeping on empty stomach most of the days. In short, my life was wretched and all I wanted was a break from my routine life.

It occurred to me if this outbreak was my chance to enjoy a much-needed break from my hectic schedule. “I couldn’t go out, watch movies, see my friends, go out on a date, or grab a dinner at some fun restaurant, but is that really needed for a fun life?” – I thought to myself. It was hard to say no but I did. I decided to finally do something productive that will help me grow personally and develop my personality. To my surprise, I ended up doing 5 best things that changed me for good. I am going to share all of it with you today.

So, here’s to 5 best things I did in this lockdown:

1. Started Waking Up Early

You won’t believe how longer days become when you start getting up early. I used to wake up at 8:15 AM and supposed to be at office at 9:00 AM. I was always rushing things up and I mostly had my office boy get me breakfast. On the weekends, I used to binge watch Netflix and wake up around 12 in the noon. All my weekend were spent doing laundry, cooking, or sometimes going out with the friends with no time left for anything that would help me grow. Now, I am waking up at 6:00 AM and I have all the time in the world to do whatever I want. I cook breakfast and sometimes lunch for myself and my family – because I love cooking. Though, I don’t like my brothers ordering me all the time to cook them their favorite snacks but I am glad they enjoy my cooking.

2. Started Yoga & Meditation

I am surprisingly fit for a girl who eats a lot and never exercises. I never felt the need to join a gym or going for a walk in the morning because I always knew I am never going to get fat even if I ate all the junk from the market. But, this was time to do something different. My dad had joined a yoga group but he couldn’t go there anymore because you know – CORONA. He started doing is yoga in the home garden at 7 in the morning. Since I already started waking up early, I thought why not give my dad a nice & fun company. To my surprise, I feel more active and calm ever since I have started doing yoga. Our yoga session ends with 15 minutes meditation which I love the most. I have never been so calm and focused in my life. Guess what, I came across some yoga room ideas on internet and now I have a dedicated yoga room in my garden.

3. Redecorated My Room

I never really paid attention to my room at my parent’s house because I was living in a rented room in a city where I work. I came across many videos on a social media platform where people were redecorating their rooms with DIY things and all. I decided this was going to be fun. Unfortunately, it was not fun at all and I ended up putting my entire family to work. But, the outcome was great. Now, I have room which I love and I never want to leave this cozy little space in my room.

4. Started Reading Books

I always aspired to become an avid reader but I never had time – well, that was what I believed. I was so fed up with my life that I won’t care to get a book from my bookshelf even when I wanted to read. I has become so lazy which I never was. Gosh! What a boring life can do to you. Anyways, I have a fixed time now which I utilize to read. I will sit in my garden as soon as sun sets and start reading novels for an hour or two. I read three novels in 2 months.

5. Gave Much Needed Rest To My Mother

My mom is a housewife. She does all the things for us. She cooks, washes dishes, does our laundry, and takes care of everything else in the house. While everybody got their break because of this outbreak, she got much more on her plate. I realized it’s my time that I give her some time to enjoy her life as well. That’s why I cook breakfasts and lunch most of the times and do the laundry as well. Now she has a lot of time do the activities she enjoys the most.

See, this lockdown isn’t just a punishment if you know how to make the most of the time that’s given to you.