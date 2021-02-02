5 Best Practices To Boost Your Sleep in 2021 and Beyond

Stress happens to be the body’s natural way of protecting itself. That is why it is crucial to find ways to boost your sleep naturally.

Chronic anxiety and stress often lead to long-term effects such as poor sleeping patterns or many sleepless nights.

Stress brings about the “flight or fight” feeling. It elevates the heart rate and quickens breathing, leading to increased stress hormones in the body.

During the times when there are unwanted anxiety and stress, techniques to relax the body are required. These relaxation techniques help in producing the natural relaxation response of the body.

By experimenting with these tips, you are assured of better sleep at night. You will promote your health and wellness and improve how you feel and thin throughout the day.

1. Meditation

Meditation involves the mind and the body. It is seen as one of the ways you can boost your sleep.

It has a specific focus on attitude and attention that lets thoughts flow freely without judgment. Meditation is classified into different categories.

a) Body Scan Meditation

This technique involves concentrating on every part of the body to pick out any pains or sensations. Your focus should be on one part of the body at a time.

b) Mindful Meditation

It involves observing feelings, thoughts, and emotions without any form of judgment.

c) Guided Meditation

This form of meditation involves being guided through a meditative experience and visualizing yourself in a tranquil location.

2. Deep Breathing

Deep breathing is a form of relaxation technique that you can incorporate into your daily activities.

The goal in this is deep and slow breaths. It will help if you start by putting your hand over your stomach and inhaling slowly. Then hold your breath for a moment, and exhale slowly.

Different types of deep breathing techniques will incorporate counting breaths and adjusting the amount of time breath is held before exhaling.

3. Exercise During The Day

People who make an effort to exercise every day have better chances of having a good night’s sleep. Regular exercise is known to improve symptoms of sleep apnea and insomnia.

Exercise increases the chances of spending a reasonable amount of time in the deep and vital stages of ample sleep.

For better sleeping patterns, exercise at the right time. The importance of exercise is that it speeds up the body’s metabolism and increases the body temperature. It also stimulates sleep-related hormones such as cortisol.

Exercising close to bedtime, on the contrary, will interfere with your sleep. Finishing your workout three hours to your bedtime is recommended.

If you continue to get sleeping challenges, you can schedule your workouts much earlier in the day. Some relaxing exercises with low impact on the body, such as gentle stretches and doing yoga in the evening, will promote better sleeping.

4. Always Be Conscious About Your Food and Drinks Intake

a) Limit Nicotine and Caffeine Intake

Caffeine intake distorts sleep for up to ten to twelve hours after taking it. On the other hand, nicotine is also a stimulant, and it can distort sleep if taken too close to sleeping time.

b) Avoid Huge Meals Before Bedtime

Have your dinner early in the evening. Avoid hefty meals at least two hours before sleep. Acidic and spicy food can cause heartburn or stomach trouble.

c) Avoid Alcohol Drinks Before Bedtime

While alcohol may help you relax, it interferes with the sleep cycle.

d) Avoid Taking Lots of Liquids In The Evening

When you take lots of liquids before bedtime, you will distort your sleep. This is due to the many trips you will have to make to the bathroom in the course of the night.

e) Cut Back on Refined Carbohydrates and Sugary Foods

Taking lots of refined carbs and sugar can trigger wakefulness, and thus this will pull you out of the therapeutic benefits of sleep.

Some of the night time snacks that may help you with your sleep include;

Yogurt or Milk

A Banana

A small quantity of low-carb cereal

5) Relieve Yourself of Stress

Often you are unable to sleep peacefully or regularly and keep on waking up in the night. Recurrent worrying or stress from day-to-day activities can make it very difficult for you to sleep.

Cropped shot of a handsome young man relaxing at home with his headphones on

To boost your sleep, you need to learn how to manage your stress levels and curb your worries.

Parting Point

Remember to not stress about sleep. Disrupted sleep is always a normal response when you are stressed. It is perfectly normal to have a few nights of poor sleep from time to time due to changes in the usual routine.

But with some effort, you canboost your sleep, and improve your overall wellbeing, especially during these uncertain times that we live in today.

You cannot control what is going on around you, but certainly, you can control how you react to it.