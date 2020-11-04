Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Best, Must-Read Children’s Books About Food Allergies

These books inspire children with food allergies to value themselves for the discipline that they must have in regards to food choices and educate all who read and share.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
5 best books for children with food allergies.
5 best books for children with food allergies.

Books are a fantastic way to share concepts with children. Having dealt with food allergies now for over 25 years, I took a look at what is out there for kids about food allergies to help educate kids and also help with the social and classroom aspects.

These will certainly educate kids who are unaware of food allergies and encourage them to be especially kind to kids with it. I believe they will also inspire those kids who do have this condition to value themselves for the discipline that they must have in regards to food choices. Everyone learns something important with this books.

Here are my top five books:

A Lesson For Every Child – Learning About Food Allergies

Buy on Amazon | Buy on Bookshop | Add on GoodReads
Learning was everything to Mrs. Emerson. So when a new student was brought into her classroom, Mrs. Emerson was delighted because she discovered that this young man knew something that everyone needed to know. She told her class that Jack was just like everyone else, except for one thing – he had food allergies. “Would you like to explain that to us, Jack?” Jack proceeds to educate us all. This book is endorsed by Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Connection Team (FAACT), MedicAlert® Foundation, Elijah Alavi Foundation, The Love for Giovanni Foundation, No Nut Traveler, and Food Allergy Zone.

Nutley the Nut-Free Squirrel

Buy on Amazon | Buy on Bookshop | Add on GoodReads
Nutley, the Nut-Free Squirrel is about an adorable squirrel who doesn’t let his nut allergy slow him down. The book focuses on educating children about allergies and that it is okay to have them. The book also explores different types of food allergies through Nutley’s friends.

Daniel Has an Allergy

Buy on Amazon | Buy on Bookshop | Add on GoodReads
When Daniel eats a peach for the first time, he learns that he is allergic to the fruit. Thankfully, Dad and Doctor Anna take care of him. Daniel learns how he can take care of his allergy—even at school! A wonderful story for children with food allergies or for those who know someone with them.

The BugaBees – Friends with Food Allergies

Buy on Amazon | Buy on Bookshop | Add on GoodReads
The BugaBees: Friends with Food Allergies tells the story of eight best buggy friends and the different food challenges they face on a daily basis. At home and at school, at the park, or on the beach, BugaBees find ways to stay safe, have fun, and remember that the joy of friendship is far sweeter than any food they can, or in some cases, can’t have.

Why Can’t I have a Cupcake?

Buy on Amazon | Buy on Bookshop | Add on GoodReads
Rory loves cupcakes, but he can’t eat them because they make his tummy hurt. When he goes to his friend’s birthday party, he learns that he’s not the only one who has to avoid certain foods, and he has a great time at the party.

Let’s keep moving forward with raising awareness for everyone with food allergies. I hope this collection of books would help children, classrooms and families dealing with food allergies.

By the way, did I miss any of your favorite food allergy books for kids? Please share about them in the comments below.

Please visit us at FoodAllergyZone.com

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, Hay House Author of PERCOLATE - CEO/Founder The Best Ever You Network at Hay House and Best Ever You

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino is the CEO and founder of The Best Ever You Network, co-founder of Compliance4 and author of five books, including the Hay House book PERCOLATE: Let Your Best Self Filter Through. Specializing in mindset, strategy, leadership and change-based action, Elizabeth helps people and companies around the globe be their best.

​Elizabeth graduated with honors in 1991 from St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa and currently attends Harvard Business School for Leadership. Elizabeth is the recipient of the 2019 Excellence in Finance — Leaders award for her significant contribution towards the financial sector from FiNext. Elizabeth serves as a Leadership Advisor for the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.

Elizabeth and her husband, Peter R. Guarino, and their four sons live in Maine.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

A Lesson For Every Child: Learning About Food Allergies

by Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino
Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino lives her life with multiple, life-threatening food allergies.
Community//

Living My Best Life With Multiple Life-Threatening Food Allergies

by Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino
Community//

Women Of The C-Suite: “Just Keep Swimming” With Shandee Chernow

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.