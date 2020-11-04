5 Best, Must-Read Children’s Books About Food Allergies
These books inspire children with food allergies to value themselves for the discipline that they must have in regards to food choices and educate all who read and share.
Books are a fantastic way to share concepts with children. Having dealt with food allergies now for over 25 years, I took a look at what is out there for kids about food allergies to help educate kids and also help with the social and classroom aspects.
These will certainly educate kids who are unaware of food allergies and encourage them to be especially kind to kids with it. I believe they will also inspire those kids who do have this condition to value themselves for the discipline that they must have in regards to food choices. Everyone learns something important with this books.
Here are my top five books:
A Lesson For Every Child – Learning About Food Allergies
Nutley the Nut-Free Squirrel
Daniel Has an Allergy
The BugaBees – Friends with Food Allergies
Why Can’t I have a Cupcake?
Let’s keep moving forward with raising awareness for everyone with food allergies. I hope this collection of books would help children, classrooms and families dealing with food allergies.
By the way, did I miss any of your favorite food allergy books for kids? Please share about them in the comments below.
Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino is the CEO and founder of The Best Ever You Network, co-founder of Compliance4 and author of five books, including the Hay House book PERCOLATE: Let Your Best Self Filter Through. Specializing in mindset, strategy, leadership and change-based action, Elizabeth helps people and companies around the globe be their best.
Elizabeth graduated with honors in 1991 from St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa and currently attends Harvard Business School for Leadership. Elizabeth is the recipient of the 2019 Excellence in Finance — Leaders award for her significant contribution towards the financial sector from FiNext. Elizabeth serves as a Leadership Advisor for the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.
Elizabeth and her husband, Peter R. Guarino, and their four sons live in Maine.
