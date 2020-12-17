5 Best Apps For Pandemic Self-Care

Smartphone is often blamed for causing problems to one’s physical and mental health. A study stated that the use of smartphone may lead to sleep deprivation. Another study has linked depression with the use a smartphone.

But if we take a closer look, the risks and benefits of a technology depend on how we use it. During the pandemic, when self-care is much needed, smartphones can be a powerful tool to help us navigate around the difficulties of our daily struggle. It can be used as a tool to remind us to self-care.

Disclaimer: This list is based on my independent review. I’m not paid by any of these companies.

Drink Water With Plant Nanny

Staying hydrated is good for your health. You can focus more, feel better, and more relaxed. Your skin will also thank you for keeping it moisturized. However, as our daily routine changes, we may forget to drink. Plant Nanny serves as your trusted drinking reminder.

Plant Nanny has a list of cute plants that will grow bigger as you drink your water. The rule is as follows: calculate your water need (will be measured by your weight, height, and activity), choose how much water you’ll take in each session, and then they’ll send you a notification throughout the day.

Picking a bigger glass means you will have less drinking sessions. But if you’re not a big gulper, don’t worry. A smaller container can be more manageable, though it will require you to drink more often.

Every time you finish drinking a cup or a glass, water your plant and watch them grow into a cute shrub or cactus or flower. There are many types of plants to choose from, which makes it more fun.

System: Apple and Android.

Cost: Free.

Link: https://plantnanny.app/

Meditate With Calm

Calm offers various kinds of meditation to suit the need of different people. Either your want to improve focus, reduce anxiety, or build confidence, they have sessions that cover them all.

Through a gentle and clear instruction, you will be guided to start your meditation journey. It is perfect for beginners as it is for advanced practitioners. The animated landscape backgrounds are calming while the music helps you wind down and relax.

Most sessions are available in a paid version. But the free one offers adequate options you can choose from.

System: Apple and Android.

Cost: Free and Paid.

Link: https://www.calm.com/

Work Out With Home Workout

Staying at home for a long period of time may lead you to a stress. Exercise is the answer to keep a positive mood. However, winter and pandemic might be the reasons you can’t go to the gym now. Social distancing suggests that you can’t invite a private instructor just yet. But no worries, you don’t need any of these. All you need is a smartphone and a willpower.

Home Workout allows you to do your own exercise at home. Not only can you work out, but you can also track your progress by recording your daily exercise routine. There are different levels of difficulties: from beginners to advanced users. Pick one that suits you the most.

System: Android.

Cost: Free.

Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=workout.homeworkouts.workouttrainer

Take A Break with Podomoro

Burnouts are one of the reasons people feeling uninspired. It is also the reason we can’t perform well at our job. Taking a break is the solution to this problem. It might sound counterintuitive, but taking a frequent break does increase our work performance.

This is why Italian Francisco Cirillo created the Podomoro technique. He was inspired by his experience using a timer as a time management tool during his college years. The rule is you must take a short break (3-5 minutes) once every 25 minutes. After a set (four times of those 25 minutes) is done, you must take a longer break for 15-30 minutes.

This technique has led to the creation of “Podomoro” digital timers. Many of them are available online for free, such as, Podomoro Timer Lite. It’s simple, lightweight, and very straightforward.

System: Android.

Cost: Free. (Pro version is also available.)

Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tatkovlab.pomodorolite

Sleep App With Sleep Time – Cycle Alarm Timer

If you’ve found yourself struggling with sleep lately, it may be time for you to record your sleep activity. This app will tell you how many hours you sleep each day, so you know whether you have some sleep debts to pay.

With this app, you can also learn about what happens to you while you’re sleeping. Do you talk in your sleep? Do you snore? All of these things may suggest some health issues you need to work on, so you should consult to your doctor when it happens too frequently and affect your sleep quality.

System: Android.

Cost: Free.

Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ru.olegfilimonov.sleeptime