5 Benefits of Golf for Body and Soul

It is rare that a sport does so much good for the body and the spirit while combining the discovery of nature and conviviality. Here are the five health benefits of golf, which are all reasons to (re) set out to conquer the green.

Indeed, golf would increase the life expectancy of 5 years among golfers who practice it regularly. Why do we attribute such great benefits to this sport?

1- Get oxygen

With its green grounds, its peaceful atmosphere, golf has something to seduce nature lovers! Each field is an ecosystem in its own right, which we enjoy walking for 4 to 5 hours for the competitors.

2 – focus

By calling on our coordination and balance, the practice of golf stimulates our neurological functioning and helps to rejuvenate our brain. Ideal at any age, it imposes self-control, a skill that is useful in many other areas of our life!

3- spend

Contrary to popular belief, golf is a “physical” sport. In addition to a long walk on an often hilly course, the repetition of the gesture requires a real effort. Result: 1 hour of golf is equivalent to 7 or 8 km of walking, or an average expenditure of 300 to 500 calories.

4- Build up

363 km / h: this is not the speed record of a Formula 1 but that of a golf ball, held by Englishman Joe Miller! Even at a more reasonable speed, the swinging movement of the swing and the striking of the ball put a deep strain on the muscles of the chest and legs. The golf swing is one of the most complex movements in a minimum of time. In a second and a half, it uses 13 joints and 69 muscles.

5- calm down

A sport emblematic of British phlegm and fair play, golf does not pit opponents against each other but brings together partners who enjoy conversing. Released from all tension, the golfer can concentrate on his game and offer his most beautiful swing!