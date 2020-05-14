Exercise not only helps you to manage your weight but also allows you to control your sleeping patterns. Have you ever noticed how peacefully you can sleep at night after doing a physically tiring activity in the daytime?

A good night’s sleep helps in countless ways, letting you achieve most of your daily goals, thereby enhancing your mood. A regular exercise regime has significant benefits for sleep, and you should be well aware of them to rectify all your sleep-centric concerns.

Here are the 5 benefits of exercise for sleep:

Exercise appreciably reduces stress and anxiety.

Our hectic lifestyles hardly give us time for ourselves, stressing us through overexertion. While we get anxious under pressure, insufficient sleep only elevates the developing anxiety.

Furthermore, stress induces sleep problems such as trouble going to sleep and disturbed sleep all through the night. The tendency of clenching the muscles of your shoulders, neck, and back under stress leads to painful knots, adversely impacting your sleep.

Exercise provides your body with instantly energizing physical movement, which further helps in combating stress and anxiety. Exercise produces endorphins, commonly known as “feel-good” chemicals, in the nervous system—these function as natural painkillers, enabling you to sleep peacefully, thus reducing stress.

While exercising, your body temperature increases, signaling your internal clock that you ought to be awake. After approximately thirty to ninety minutes, your body temperature begins to decline, helping to promote sleepiness.

Scientists reveal that five minutes of aerobic activity stimulates anti-anxiety responses in your body system. Also, studies prove that mind-body exercises like yoga help to calm your parasympathetic nervous system, lowering cortisol (stress hormone) levels and improving mood, thus helping you to be at ease. This will, undoubtedly, help you fall asleep, and, most importantly, stay asleep.

Exercise naturally cures sleeping disorders like insomnia.

Several sleep disorders frequently make it difficult for you to get adequate, restful sleep. For instance, insomnia, which keeps you from falling or staying asleep, even when you have the opportunity of doing so, causes fatigue and a lack of focus throughout the day.

While sedatives like Mood & Relaxation supplement prevent sleep disorders like insomnia, scientific studies prove that exercise naturally cures it. It’s hard not to sleep after doing an exhaustive workout that uses up your energy. So, physical activity certainly safeguards a restful, nightly sleep. Following an exercise routine for at least 4-5 weeks will surely help you cure the sleeping trouble.

Regular exercise treats insomnia by combating symptoms related to depression and anxiety because insomnia has a strong connection with such symptoms. Exercise also cures insomnia by impacting your internal clock, shifting its timing based on the time at which you do exercise.

Exercise increases your sleeping duration in the night.

On average, you must sleep seven to nine hours every night so that the body functions healthily throughout the day. However, most of us disregard this fact as we try to make full use of 24 hours.

Surveys indicate that almost a third of the adult population sleeps less than seven hours each night and that teenagers experience a more considerable sleep loss as compared to adults. Chronic sleep loss not only causes several physical and mental ailments but also leads to motor vehicle casualties because of drowsiness. So, it only makes sense not to cut short on your sleeping time.

Exercise helps to boost the hours of your night’s sleep, giving you just the correct amounts of it to manage healthy body activities. By doing physical activities, you’re necessarily utilizing your energy, thus helping you to tire out and to feel ready to relax at night. With regular exercise, you’ll find an increase in your average sleep time every night.

Most importantly, physical activity leads to an increased period of a deep sleep, rejuvenating you as you wake up in the mornings. This is because deep sleep is more naturally recuperative than any other phase of the entire sleep cycle.

Exercise improves sleep quality.

A sound, as well as a relaxed night’s sleep, is critical for boosting your immune system, supporting your cardiac health, and combating stress-anxiety disorders. Enhanced sleep quality is key to projecting your overall mood in the daytime. On the other hand, a restless night’s sleep is undoubtedly one of the worst things to experience, after working all day long.

Regular exercise is indeed a genuine, guaranteed way to gain deep sleep, thus improving the overall sleep quality. Moderate or intense physical effort makes your body sweat out and craves restoration, necessitating a deep slumber. A study conducted by the National Sleep Foundation shows that it’s possible to improve sleep quality and be more active in the daytime by doing not less than 150 minutes of physical exercise every week.

Exercise decreases daytime sleepiness.

Extreme daytime sleepiness commonly affects people, likely causing motor vehicles, as well as work-related casualties. Most frequently caused by depression, sleep loss, and obesity, daytime sleepiness compels you to nap many times during daylight hours. This results in slow speech and less energy, impacting work, conversations, and even your meal intake.

Research proves that regular exercise appreciably decreases daytime sleepiness across nearly all age groups and fitness levels. For instance, daily aerobics can undoubtedly improve your concentration if daytime sleepiness is giving you a hard time staying awake while doing your job.

Exercise provides you with more daytime stamina and efficiency, keeping your thinking quick. Moreover, exercising for about thirty minutes outside in sunlight proves to be highly beneficial, since daylight helps to control your sleep patterns.

Exercise reduces the levels of proteins causing excessive daytime sleepiness in people suffering from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), also called clinical depression. A regular physical activity boosts mood, making the patients feel better.

Conclusion

Now that you know the vital benefits of exercise for sleep start exercising regularly and incorporate physical activity into your daily routine. In some time, you’ll undoubtedly experience the positive results of exercise, giving you a peaceful night’s sleep. You’ll also feel confident throughout the day, without feeling tired and lethargic as you go about your daily activities.