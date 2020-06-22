5 benefits of creating a lockdown home-camp with your kids

My name is Susannah. I’m an outdoor lover, avid adventurer and mum to an equally adventurous nine year old son.

In normal circumstances my son and I would have several trips planned and booked and would be excitedly counting down the days to the holiday season.

This year however is different, and as with many families right now we are adjusting to life in lockdown, with our main focus being to stay healthy and happy.

A few weeks into lockdown my son asked if our Easter and bank holiday camping trips would be going ahead. His disappointment that we wouldn’t be able to go away for the foreseeable future was apparent, but he’s not alone. In a recent survey of adventure loving families, 83% said that their kids have regularly asked about future holiday plans with 8% stating that their kids regularly act out travel scenarios, with the plane journey being a favourite. (Source; ‘Our Tribe Travels’ community)

As coronavirus cancellations ruin adventures and family trips we decided to make our own lockdown getaway and we challenged other families to do the same.

Building a home-camp or den gives you the opportunity to get creative with your kids and injects a sense of adventure into your home schooling routine.

In fact there are many positive benefits for building a home-camp or den together.



1. Fuel their imagination

There are no limitations to building a home camp. Let their imaginations run wild using any materials available. Cardboard boxes become forts, bed sheets can make tents and sticks can be used to build a simple wigwam.

Having the freedom to design and build from their imagination, with no constraints, is rewarding and a great confidence booster.



2. Problem solving skills

Designing and building structures from different materials supports mental development, particularly problem solving skills. It’s a simple way to integrate home learning into a fun activity.

3. Quality time together

Home schooling can be challenging, so this is a great opportunity to spend quality time together when your kids are in the driving seat.

Articulating their vision will help improve their communication skills and is a positive way to experience the benefits of teamwork.

4. Time away from screens

When we’re all cooped up at home it’s all too easy to rely on screens as a form of entertainment. Getting stuck into a fun project together is a great distraction from gadgets and becomes a focal point for family conversation.

5. Creating a sacred place

Spending long periods of time away from their friends and peers is really tough and can be unsettling. A home camp or den is the perfect space for your kids to call theirs; a sacred place to retreat to when feeling overwhelmed, a nook to read in or place to act out their imaginary play.

2020 may have grounded all travel plans, but we can still embrace a different style of adventure and create lasting memories with our kids.