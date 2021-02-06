5 Attainable Health Goals to Set for Yourself This Year

A new year is a great time to set new goals, especially those that can lead you to a happier and healthier life. While this may be the perfect time of year, you may also have found yourself struggling to achieve your goals. Health goals can so often be easier said than done; however, this does not mean that you cannot make the change you are searching for. If this is the year that you truly want to improve your health, here are 5 attainable health goals that you can set for yourself.

Improve Your Diet

At the start of each new year, many adults find themselves committing to a healthier diet; however, this is often a struggle to maintain. Many people set themselves up for failure because they look to unsustainable paths or choices that make them unhappy or unhealthy. If you want to make improvements in your diet, don’t opt for extremes like restricting or cutting out foods. Instead, take the time to determine a healthier approach to food by investigating a nutrient-rich plan and wellness plans like gundry md that can support a healthier body. It is critically important to find options that support long-term health and plans that you can manage this year and into your future.

Drink More Water

Improving your health may be easier than you ever realized. An easy change that can help you live a happier and healthier life is to drink more water. Not every healthy choice has to be the hardest to achieve and sometimes it is as easy as picking up a glass of water. Start your day off with a glass of water, time your water intake at the top of every hour or replace your caffeinated or sugary beverages with water. There are even apps and devices to help you stay on track. You may be surprised at how easy this one change can be and the wondrous benefits that it can have on your health.

Spend More Time Outside

Nature and the sun can have amazing health benefits. Not only are Vitamin D and the sun’s rays important to staying healthy, but they can help improve your mood and increase your focus. If you want to embrace a healthier lifestyle this year, commit 30 minutes outside per day for at least 5 days per week. Breathe in the fresh air and enjoy the beauty of nature and you may be surprised at the amazing outcomes.

Increase Your Exercise

To invest in your physical and mental health, you need to increase your physical activity. The recommended amount of exercise depends on the intensity of the activity; however, at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise can yield incredible benefits for your wellbeing. Whether you swim, walk, lift weights, run or cycle, there is an activity out there for you. Start slowly and you can build up your strength, endurance and resilience. This will help you maintain and not crash or injure yourself after a few weeks.

Develop Healthier Stress Relievers

One area of your life that may be having an immense physical toll on your wellbeing is stress. If you want to commit to a healthier and happier life, you need to find strategies to reduce your stress levels. While many people are familiar with unhealthy coping mechanisms, as these can often feel the easiest, this is the year to develop healthier options. Don’t be afraid to look for support within your community, enjoy some exercise or devote some time to being creative, as these can be useful tactics to help reduce your stress levels. Most importantly, you need to find the strategy that works best for you.

If you have found yourself frustrated by your health goals, you may be choosing the wrong goals or setting unrealistic expectations for yourself. Living a happier and healthier life is a lifelong journey and takes commitment. Set yourself up for success by making gradual, manageable changes and just continue showing up for yourself. By doing that, you will be sure to achieve your goals and far beyond.