5 Amazing Ways to Monitor Your Mental Health

Taking care of yourself and looking after your mental health is one of the most important things to do. Your overall wellbeing solely depends on your psychological health. You need to manage your feelings and deal with every day works with a positive approach to life.

Mental health has become one of the most important discussions of the 21st century. And why not, ignorance and several daunting stigmas have kept us from looking into the wellbeing of our mental health as we do for our physical health. After fighting the prejudices surrounding mental health, it is high time that we start talking about it and most importantly, take care of each other ending the social disparities.

In the case of taking care of your mental health, you can seek professional help if you want. Always remember to take care of your emotional health as well. Stable mental health can boost your mood and help you to enjoy your life to the fullest.

1. Keep Track And Be Positive

Some research shows that how you think about yourself has a powerful effect. Always tell yourself positive words that will boost your feelings of self-worth and also increase your power. For instance, tell yourself that maybe you have failed, but you will surely succeed. Never tell yourself that you are a loser.

Always remember to track your mood in a fun and creative way. Make a colorful log table and write about your feelings there. Draw charts and graphs, be creative, and enthusiastic while keeping a record of your mental progress. After a year you will get the idea of how good you are at monitoring your mental health and how are you coping up with it.

2. Write Down Things That You Are Grateful

We often need to remind ourselves about things that we feel grateful for. Remember gratitude is fully linked with our mental and physical wellbeing as well as the happiness of our mind. The best way to feel the gratitude is that we should make a gratitude list and update it every day.

Moreover, keeping a written log of your mental health can be great when you are monitoring your mental health. We often are unable to speak about our feelings but writing about something makes it easy to talk. You will even find out that writing can change your perspective of how you watch your surroundings.

3. Focus On The Moment

We often lose control of our mind and the negative or difficult emotions takes up the entire space in our mind. Always focus on your routine activities like taking a shower, eating, working. Remember if you pay attention to your normal physical sensations such as the smell, taste, and sounds, it will help to focus on your wellbeing.

Try to start a vlog (video blog) or a simple blog. These will take your mind off from all of the negative things. And you will also find there are many people like you who are suffering from the same problem. If your anxiety does not let you get in front of a camera. Just record audio and you can even start a new personal podcast

4. Work Out

If you exercise regularly then your body releases some mood-boosting endorphins that can relieve the stress. Workouts act as an antidote to anxiety, stress, and depression. Always expose yourself to sunlight at least twice a day.

You can even do things that you love the most. For working out you can do gardening. A workout does not always mean to go and run tremendously in the gym. Just go for jogging if you want. Be creative on your passion. Cook, build, paint, dance, do anything that you feel relax.

5. Share Your Feelings

We always need a friend to who we can open up. Trusting and talking to someone can always uplift you emotionally and it becomes easy for you to recognize yourself. According to statistics, one out of three people is suffering from mental health issues.

Talk about your feelings to your friends or family. Seek professional help if you think. They can prescribe you some medicines even to control your anxiety and mood swings. You can even write about your mental health in your blog. Even strangers sometimes give good suggestions.

Bottom Line

Most of us ignore the wellbeing of our mental health. We share our gym progress pics easily on Instagram but we do not talk about our mental sufferings. As a society, we tend to keep secrets about mental health. We often heard the phrase “out of sight, out of mind”. But that is not true and a disturbed mind can make you ill.

Therefore, we have come up with 5 amazing ways to monitor your mental health. Follow the above-mentioned steps and get a fresh mind and be free from any negativity.