5 Amazing Benefits of Working From Home

Would you be more productive working in your pajamas while sitting on your couch?

In this article, you’ll find 5 benefits of working from home. Let’s dive into:

1. You can set up your office anywhere!

“What’s the biggest advantage of working from home?”, we asked the attendees of the HR Round-table.

And they answered: Your office can be anywhere.

Yes anywhere!

You can simply place a chair and a table in the corner of the living room or you can sit on the sofa (even on the floor).

And the best thing?

You’re not even tied to your home.

You can go and sit in the corner coffee shop or the garden (and enjoy the great outdoors).

2. Dress up the way you like

Do you feel comfortable in your pajamas or shorts?

You don’t need to worry about dressing up while working from home.

Just wear whatever you feel comfortable in.

Because the only thing that matters is: Result.

3. No commuting – You’ll save money!

Of course, you’ll save more money when you don’t need to bear the cost of commuting.

And I bet you are not aware of one fact: Around 20% of your monthly income will be spent on traveling.

You can also potentially save on food, as you can use the time saved in commuting to cook food at home whenever you want.

4. More ‘Me time’ and family time

Over time, spending time with ourselves has lost its standing on our list of priorities.

The biggest advantage of working from home is: No commute!

You can spend this time with your kids and spouse (or do whatever you love). If you’re a working parent and don’t spend much time at home, then it may create a gap with your children.

But working from home can make you a better parent and you can take care of your family.

5. You can become more productive by staying focused

According to a 2016 survey of American remote workers, about 91 percent of people who work from home feel that they’re more productive than when they’re in an office.

The one point that came out from the discussion at our HR Round-table was:

“You can stay more focused at home because you don’t need to worry about your colleagues stopping by to “ask a question” or “gossiping around the coffee machine.” You stay away from office politics while working remotely.”

But you need a steady routine to stay focused while you’re working from home. Don’t get distracted by TV, social media, or web-series. Your time is totally in your control, use it wisely.