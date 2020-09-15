Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 Ways You Can Support Health Workers Today

4 Ways You Can Support Health Workers Today

By

As frontline healthcare workers burn the midnight oil to curb the lethal virus’s spread, there is something everyone can do to support them. It is a stressful experience for healthcare workers as they work to protect other members of society and protect themselves.

Nurses and doctors are facing a nightmare during these unprecedented times. Therefore, the general public should strive to support them as a sign of respect and also to take care of their mental health.

Here are things you can do to support healthcare workers amid the pandemic.

Donate Blood

In the past few days, the American Red Cross stated that it is facing a severe blood shortage. This is because blood donation drives have been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19. As health care professionals work hard to protect us, it is prudent for the public to support them too by donating blood. People can still donate blood as far as they observe the prevention measures in place.

Support Hospital Philanthropic Causes

It is time to donate to charities that support hospitals and emergency departments. People can donate to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy or any other organization that supports hospitals. In addition, people can donate direct relief such as protective equipment and medical items to frontline responders and healthcare workers.

Give Them Free Food

Some companies such as Sweetgreen and Uber announced plans to offer free meals to health care workers and other frontline responders. This is an impressive move that everyone should emulate. Sweetgreen, a giant company in the realm of food, also provided a strategy that people can use to ensure their local hospitals receive free meals as part of the program.

Follow the Guidelines of Health Workers

The best support you can give healthcare workers is simply following their advice. According to a recent survey, it was found that Americans are well informed and willing to play their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Those who can work from home are doing so, and people are social distancing and washing hands regularly, which is quite recommendable.

Additionally, the general public is urged to discern any false information, especially if the information does not come from The Center for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization.

Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott

Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott is the CEO and sole shareholder of Commonwealth Capital Corporation in Clearwater, Florida. She is an innovative figure in the equipment leasing and finance field with over four decades of experience who strives to promote and empower female entrepreneurs like herself.

 

Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott was the recipient of the 2012 SmartCEO and SmartCEO Best Company Award, ranked in the Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S. in 2013, and the 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion.

