4 Ways To Turn A Job Rejection Into A Positive

Failing to get the job can be a crushing experience, especially when you advance deep into the process and feel like you’ve done everything right.

But, you can’t let this disappointment derail your job search efforts. In fact, many job seekers that I have coached have got new jobs coming off a disappointing job rejection. Their secret? They learned from their near-miss, applied those lessons to their next opportunity, and came out on top.

If you were recently rejected from a job, you have this same opportunity to turn it into a positive. Here are four ways to accomplish this.

Take A Step Back

I always tell job seekers to take one day to feel disappointed, but the truth is I wouldn’t waste too much time of that day on being disappointed. Instead, I think it’s important to take a step back and think about the things that went well. To advance deep into the job interview process is no small feat. Companies receive hundreds of applications for open positions, so the fact that you advanced in the process shows that you’re capable of doing the job, they just went with a candidate they thought was a better fit at this time.

Collect your thoughts and be proud of what you accomplished. Maintaining a positive attitude is going to be important moving forward.

Say Thank You

Send a note to the company thanking them for the opportunity to interview and then congratulate them on finding the right candidate. Not only does this show strong character, but it’s a great way to keep a relationship going with the company.

Employers don’t like giving bad news, and the fact that you advanced into the job search process indicates that they liked you as a candidate. It’s important to remember that they didn’t say “No, not ever.” They said, “No, not today.” That’s why it’s so important to keep that relationship going, and a simple thank you note can go a long way towards keeping that door open.

In addition to expressing your appreciation in the note, ask what you can do to stay on the company’s radar for future opportunities.

Review Your Materials

If you’re getting job interviews, then there’s a good chance that your preparation, resume, and LinkedIn profiles are in relatively good shape. But, it’s always a good idea to revisit these things following a rejection to make sure that you cover all your bases.

Each interview is an opportunity to learn something new. After taking part in the interview process you may have discovered that there are some skills that you want to put more emphasis on, and you decide to adjust your resume and LinkedIn profiles accordingly. This may also impact how you may want to answer some interview questions in the future.

Going back to review, and adjust your preparation materials, is a great way to apply what you learned from your near miss, and make yourself a stronger candidate moving forward.

Aggressively Move Forward

As I said earlier, take one day to regroup, then get back on the job search. You’re on the right track, so it’s important to keep that momentum going. Going through these experiences makes you wiser, it’s only a matter of time before everything comes together.

