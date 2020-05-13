4 Ways to Supplement Your Self Care Routine to Reduce Burnout

Whether you are working too much or juggling a lot at home, it is no secret that stress and burnout are linked in many situations. You cannot take care of your family, chores and work tasks if you are not taking care of yourself. One idea is to create a self-care routine that works for you. If you already have a self-care routine, here are four ways to supplement it to reduce burnout.

Healthy Eating

Your diet can play a big part in your stress levels. If you are only eating unhealthy food, you are not getting the nutrients you need to feel focused and motivated throughout the day. You may want to add food and beverages such as citrus fruit, salmon, milk and hot tea to your diet to help reduce your stress. You also want to limit unhealthy food to an occasional treat.

Meditation and Yoga

Another way to reduce your stress is to take part in meditation and yoga. The breathing techniques and exercises help to calm your mind and body, which can increase your energy, focus and motivation. Meditation helps you to stay in the present moment rather than worrying about other events, and yoga helps to increase your blood circulation and reduce the tension that leads to stress.

CBD Gummies

You can also look into CBD gummies for stress relief as a way to avoid burnout. There are many CBD gummies that promote relaxation and reduce stress, anxiety and pain. You can also find non-drowsy CBD gummies to ensure you are still focused on your daily tasks. It is best to do your research or talk to your physician, but CBD gummies may be a way to supplement your stress relief.

Write It Down

Writing in a journal is another way to manage your stress and avoid reaching burnout. It allows you to get whatever you need to say off your chest and out of your mind. You can create a to-do list, talk about your day, release any frustrations and just share your thoughts. Your journal is a private way to release stress, so you can share whatever you want in your own journal.

Remember, a self-care routine is essential to taking care of your family and tasks. It is not easy to focus on your daily activities if you are dealing with stress, tension and fatigue from your burnout. If you take the time to supplement your self-care routine, you can avoid stress and burnout before they become a major problem.