4 Ways to Stop Shoulding All Over Yourself

It starts innocently enough – you’re picking the kids up from school or getting ready to have dinner as a family. Everyone’s discussing how they spent their day, and then it happens: your kid behaves in a way you don’t think they should. He whines. He complains. He doesn’t listen. So, you criticize. Then the spiral begins…they react to your criticism, your emotions rise, and before you know it, everyone is feeling tension and stress.

All you wanted was a peaceful hour of family time, but you got the opposite. The outcome is exactly what happens when you’re “shoulding” all over yourself. When you should on yourself, you pressure yourself (and your kids) to do or be what you think they’re supposed to. The word should implies something you feel you need to do in order to be good and worthy. I should work out, I should have a tidier house, the kids should be more polite, etc. When should is in your vocabulary, you’re trying to live up to an impossible standard, making yourself hypercritical and miserable.

It’s time to stop shoulding all over yourself, practice mindfulness as a parent, and enjoy the experience of relating authentically to your kids. Here’s how.