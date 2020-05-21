Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 Ways to Rid Yourself of Overwhelm as a Creative

Get outside! As a creative, we tend to fixate on our creations and forget the little details that naturally inspire us. Smell the roses, literally! Get your feet on the grass! Take deep breaths of fresh air! 🌹Smile! Oh gosh, do we have to?! YES! Your art shouldn’t be the only beauty that’s seen for […]

By

  1. Get outside! As a creative, we tend to fixate on our creations and forget the little details that naturally inspire us. Smell the roses, literally! Get your feet on the grass! Take deep breaths of fresh air! 🌹
  2. Smile! Oh gosh, do we have to?! YES! Your art shouldn’t be the only beauty that’s seen for who you are.
    Remember to enjoy the path – the bumps and falls – because they too have brought you to where you are today! And, frankly, knowing this isn’t the end, yet the beginning of something amazing is plenty of reason to smile!
  3. Just breathe! As a society of fast paced, fast scrolling people – we rush, we need a quick fix for just about everything that we sometimes forget to just breathe. Not everything deserves our attention, a response, or even a second look. As my mom always says “choose your battles carefully” because not everything is yours to fight.
  4. Step away from the news!
    Ugh. Where do I begin? We all know there’s a global pandemic. We all know there’s a crap-ton of crime. We all know there’s an election. We all know the media is going to focus on whatever scare tactic they can push that day, so just stop. Do yourself the most grand favor of all and stop watching the news.

🌱 Fill yourself with the stuff that inspires your soul.
🌱 Fill your mind with love, positivity and peace.

Because if we want more of this stuff we need to focus on its source to create more!

Jessi Risley, Writer, Relationship Coach, Creator of Relationship Evolution at Jessi Risley Relationship Coach for Creative Women Craving More Passion, Fulfillment & Vibrancy

Jessi Risley is a poet, writer, relationship coach, wife and mother of two.  A professional woman who has been writing publicly since 2013, she has obtained a following and reputable portfolio of work.  Jessi is a trained life coach and NLP practitioner focused on the retention of relationships by breaking the mold of throw-away unions.

She has a fun, unique writing style.  Jessi wants all of her readers to feel as if they've known her for years.  She brings comfort, relevance and empathy through her words making her writing resonate with each person she encounters.

