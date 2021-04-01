4 Ways To Prepare For Your Next Zoom Meeting

Are you looking for ways to better prepare for your next Zoom meeting?

Video chats with the company can feel intimidating or nerve-wracking. You want to make sure you make a good impression with your colleagues while also staying engaged and coming off professional.

It’s also important to build rapport with those you work alongside to ensure that everyone reaches their goals, creates innovative ideas, and collaborates as a team. Zoom meetings are the perfect opportunity to present yourself how you want to be seen and form connections with others.

Whether you want to curb your social anxiety during your Zoom calls or ensure they run smoothly, let’s look at 4 ways you can get ready for your next meeting so it’s sure to be a success.

Double Check Your Tech

One of the worst things that can happen during a video call is experiencing technical issues. This slows down the process for everyone and prevents you from communicating your thoughts and ideas. This could be a huge downfall if you need to discuss an important project or situation.

To ensure that your meeting runs without difficulty, double check your devices and internet connection beforehand. You want to be able to understand everything that’s going on so you can make the right decisions moving forward. You can’t do that if you’re cutting in and out of the meeting.

Make sure your internet connection, microphone, webcam, screens, and any other devices work and provide a strong signal. Things happen, so if you do encounter issues, remember that it happens to everyone at some point.

Dress Professionally

Although you won’t physically be around your colleagues during your Zoom meeting, you still need to ensure that you look and act professionally. No one expects you to show up in a three-piece suit or a fancy dress, but it is important to present yourself in a positive light. You want your colleagues’ testimonials about you to be optimistic ones.

It’s important to dress appropriately so you make a good impression on your colleagues and come across as someone who cares about their job, no matter where they are. It’s a good idea to ditch the robe and unkempt hair, which indicate a lack of effort to be completely present.

Compile Questions

When you ask questions during a meeting, it shows that you’re an active listener and that you care about the discussion. It sets you apart from others by showing an eagerness to learn more and perform better so you can promote your own growth.

Asking questions also leaves you with valuable feedback from your peers and managers that you otherwise may not have access to. It gives you insight into something from a different point of view and can give you ideas to supplement your own side hustle or business.

Think about the things you’d like to learn more about or dive deeper into. There’s a good chance that someone else on your team has the same questions but is too afraid or nervous to ask themselves. Without knowing it, you could be doing someone else a favor by speaking up.

Check Your Surroundings

If you’re working from home, the people on your Zoom call can see a bit of your background. Because it’s important to come off professional, you want to make sure the same applies to your environment.

If your immediate surroundings are cluttered, messy, or filled with noisy housemates, it could leave a negative impression on other participants. Before your meeting, check your background to ensure that it’s clean, organized, and appropriate for public viewing.

You can also use Zoom’s virtual background feature to change your background and give viewers something else to look at. Some options include a sandy beach, grass, the earth, and more. It’s a game-changer for those who can’t do much about their background and want to choose a specific image as their backdrop.

Over to You

If you want to feel better prepared for your next video call, these tips are sure to help you. It’s crucial to build a good relationship with your colleagues, and knowing how to prepare for Zoom meetings is a great opportunity to do so. How will you get ready for your next conference call?