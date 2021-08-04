4 Ways to Overcome Negative Self-Talk

One of the easiest paths to your best life is to have an attitude of gratitude. Even so, it sometimes seems easier to give in to life blockers–fear, guilt, anger, self-sabotage, laziness, envy, and focus–and reflect on the negativity, difficulties, and challenges in your life.

But once you realize that focusing on the negative does nothing more than cloud the beauty of the present, only then can you start taking steps toward the life you dream of and deserve.

Start by looking at how you respond to life’s difficult moments. Are you someone who immediately jumps into action? Do you magnify what’s wrong in your life and forget to appreciate the good? Or do you give up before you start, admitting defeat without looking for an opportunity to grow?

Here are four strategies that can help you overcome negative self-talk: