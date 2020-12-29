4 Ways to Overcome Mindset Blocks and Finally Feel like you are worthy.

Identify your Mindset Blocks

It can be difficult to overcome mindset blocks when we aren’t completely aware of where they stem from. Examples of mindset blocks could be fear around failure, fear of doubt, or the fear of the unknown. By identifying what the mindset block is, it allows one to set up a routine to help stop these mindset blocks from coming up.

2. Start reciting Affirmations

It’s important to implement a routine that will help reinforce positive thoughts back into our mind even during times of self-doubt. Positive affirmations are positive phrases that are used to stand against negative thoughts. Some examples of positive affirmations include statements like ” I am strong.” Many olympians and elite athletes have used affirmations to help achieve their goals. Mohammed Ali would often repeat the phrase “I am the greatest” over and over again to himself.

3. Surround yourself with the right crowd

Making a conscious effort you surround yourself with positive people will aide in many benefits. They will compliment you, motivate you, and push you to become the greatest version of yourself. Their charming, hardworking qualities will start to become a part fo your life too.

4. Allow yourself to receive success

In order to gain success, one must be willing to receive it. Denise Soler Cox, a transformation coach says ” Allowing yourself to experience worthiness is one of the biggest gifts you can give yourself. If you have a hard time with this then you will likely have a block in receiving. What you can do is start looking at what it is that you think you need to do to earn worthiness.”