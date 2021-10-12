Contributor Log In
4 Ways To Optimize Your Home To Improve Your Mental Health

They say home is where the heart is but for many people, home can also be a challenging place and have negative connotations associated with it. For grown-up people that value mental health and inner peace, there are many ways they can revamp their current space to calm the senses and invigorate the mind. Everyone deserves a mental health paradise to come home to after a hard day’s work! 

1. Less To Worry About 

Clutter is the enemy of a balanced, happy mind. Go around your house and clear out old papers, junk, and things you think you don’t need anymore. This is a great opportunity to have a garage sale or sell your preloved items online and make extra money to buy items that reflect your more recent interests. You can use the Marie Kondo world-famous method to declutter your house and let go of a mild hoarding habit or you could simply make lists of what you would rather do without. A simpler life is a happier life especially in today’s modern world where consumerism creates both stress, unhappiness, and plenty of debt. 

2. Let In The Light 

While the amount of light you get in your apartment or house is largely structural (where the windows are located and so on) you can maximize what you do have by buying curtains made from a light fabric and keeping them open most of the day. Natural light releases endorphins in the body and helps with the production of serotonin. This means happier thoughts and overall mood relaxation. If you have a balcony or patio you can convert it to a comfortable space with a hammock or an armchair so you can spend some time outside during the day, especially if you work from home. According to lovedecormag.com, ‘natural light affects the mood and mindset of a person directly, it’s very primal and immediate and there are devices available that mimic natural light that can be used in your space.’ 

3. Aromatherapy 

Aromatherapy (using essential oils in a diffuser, applying them to your body, or inhaling them) is a great way to calm stress. You can put the principles of aromatherapy to work in your space by getting oil burners or diffusers for each room and burning some lavender, frankincense, or even citrus oil to release tension and unwind. Each essential oil has its own purpose and you can definitely create essential oil blends as well for lifting mood, relieving depression, lessening stress, or a basic pick-me-up after a long day. Sandalwood, clary sage, and lemon is the best essential oil mix for anxiety and stress. 

4. Wellness Crystals

Crystals not only make brilliant décor items (think crystal lamps and vases) but they are great for purifying the body from negative energy and relieving stress. Many people love to surround themselves with crystals or even carry them in their purses to keep those pesky negative thoughts away. One of the most popular crystals is amethyst because it has healing properties and it relaxes the mind and body. Aqua Aura and Aventurine are also wonderful options to purify your energy and clear your mind. 

