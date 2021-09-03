4 WAYS TO LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE EVERY DAY IN 2021

If 2020 has taught us anything; it is that life is unpredictable. I’m sure that most, if not all, of the goals you set for yourself on New Year’s Eve 2019 went completely out the window by March 2020. Well guess what? That is completely okay! We are almost done with 2021, a year for reflection and second chances, and what we weren’t able to do the first round means we can go bigger and better next time. 2022 is a time for hope, healing, and true rebuilding. But we don’t have to wait another 4 months to do that. If there was ever a time to focus on making every day count, and live your best life, it’s time to start now.

Strive For a Better You

We’re all striving to make the most of what we’ve got; we all want better lives. But sometimes this desire becomes twisted, and we start to think that if only we had more money, or different circumstances, or the grass was just a little greener, our lives would be perfect. Unfortunately, we all know now more than ever that even if you make a “perfect” plan, life has a (not so) funny way of bursting in and completely knocking you off course. That is why, especially for this coming year, I urge you not to strive to be perfect but instead strive to just be a better you.

This year has not been fun by any means. The road to recovering from 2020 is long, and this was just the first step. With so much uncertainty still lingering around, it can be hard to put “have fun” at the top of your to-do list, but having fun doesn’t mean you have to do something childish or reckless. Fun doesn’t have to be a physical thing that you do or see; real fun starts when we embrace the intangibles. When you embrace the intangibles and put your focus on what you are feeling, you can figure out how to reconnect with your dreams, your needs, your energy, and yourself. If you’re still looking for a little inspiration, try one of the following ideas:

Seek to uncover your soul’s purpose.

Take the time to truly figure out what you want out of life and why you are on this earth right here, right now.

Count on your own character.

Learn to appreciate yourself and all of the wonderful ways you contribute to the world even when you aren’t trying.

Live in your prime all the time.

The prime of your life is in this exact moment so take time every single day to soak it all in.

Grow to learn. Learn to grow.

Never stop asking questions, you are capable of so many things.

For the rest of 2021, I urge you to take control of your own destiny. Don’t start little by little; go big. Believe you can live beyond your wildest dreams, voice your desires, and act on them. No matter how many times life tries to get in the way, and we know it will try, put yourself and your happiness first. The ingredients of a well-lived life are yoursfor the choosing: openness, strength, courage, and whatever else you fancy. Choose your ingredients wisely, create the perfectly imperfect recipe for your best life, and start cooking.