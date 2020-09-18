4 Ways To Keep Your Confidence Up During The Job Search Process

Even under the best circumstances, it can take a few months to find a job. It’s important to not let frustration ruin your job search.

The job search comes with highs and lows. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. You’ll have moments when you feel in control, and moments when you want to give up. The key to crossing the finish line is to keep moving forward. That said, here are some tips I use to help the job seekers I work with stay motivated and confident.



1. Re-write your NST to get rid of it

Negative Self Talk is at the root of all job search frustrations. It happens when our expectations aren’t met. We get down on ourselves and use blame and shame to create negative thoughts. Most of the time, these thoughts are a bit dramatic and over-the-top. Writing them out and challenging them is a great way to get rid of them.

For example, “I give up. I’ll NEVER get a job,” should be reframed by saying, “Today was a tough day, but I will get a job. I just need to keep focusing my efforts. It’s only when I stop that my chances of getting a job stop too.”



2. Find a “job search buddy”

Having someone who is in the same boat as you helps keep you both motivated and accountable. Daily check ins, sharing mini-successes, and sharing tips you learn will help you both feel less lonely and more inspired to keep at it.



3. Seek the help of a coach

An unbiased person who can constructively guide you will help you feel like your job search is productive. They can also offer sound advice when things get tough. Just like a doctor or lawyer, there are times in your life when a professional career coach can help you get results that you couldn’t on your own.



4. Stay clear of negative people

Don’t let friends or family make you feel bad. Avoid other job seekers who are negative. You need to surround yourself with people who are positive and focused. Find a community of people who get what you are going through and know the importance of keeping your mindset in the right place

As difficult as the job search process may be, the lessons that you learn from it will become invaluable to you. You can use what you have learned to help others, or put yourself in a better position if you ever find yourself on the job market again.

As the old saying goes, “tough times never last, but tough people do.” As long as you keep your focus, and confidence, you’ll be better for going through the job search process.

