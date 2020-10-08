Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

4 Ways to Increase Your Happiness

The power of choosing to claim more joy

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo by Cata on Unsplash
Photo by Cata on Unsplash

In case you haven’t noticed, 2020 has been a really weird year.  For starters, there’s the pandemic. Economic turmoil and massive job losses. Civil unrest. Systemic racism. Endless political shenanigans. We have run out of regular names for hurricanes, a squirrel in Colorado was diagnosed with the bubonic plaque and yeah, there is a slight chance of an asteroid striking Earth next month. Good times, right? But no matter how grim things feel, you can still find ways to increase your levels of happiness. Here are four ways to get started:

  1. Find a happiness role model. I was just talking to a friend about actress Drew Barrymore, who has launched a new talk show focused on increasing positivity during these increasingly polarizing times. Despite facing numerous challenges in her life – three divorces, beating addiction after her childhood stardom dipped, career highs and lows – Barrymore has proactively chosen to pursue joy. Embracing her inner goofiness and happiness, her show radiates positivity to the point that it merited a Saturday Night Live parody.  Barrymore is real, down-to-earth and authentic; there’s nothing “fake” about her upbeat vibe. Look at people you admire, in the public eye or your personal life, who actively embrace happiness. What can their actions, behaviors and words teach you?
  2. Put boundaries on your connectivity. When people are anxious, it is even more tempting to scroll through social media feeds or watch the latest news for hours. Especially when your smart phone has literally become part of your body.  A 2017 study by Asurion, a global tech protection and support company, found that Americans check their phone on average once every 12 minutes, adding up to about 80 times each day. Of the 2,000-people surveyed, one in ten checks their phones an average of once every four minutes. Now that study was conducted over three years ago; think about how your smart phone time skyrocketed during COVID-19.  Constantly consuming news, posts and updates can be exhausting and addictive. Putting boundaries on your connectivity, especially before bedtime or first thing in the morning, can help you shift into a happier state. “Creating rules for yourself is important around devices,” explains Rachael O’Meara, author of Pause: Harnessing the Life-Changing Power of Giving Yourself a Break. “People are wired to be connected to their phones; neurotransmitters of dopamine are rushing through your body, and your brain thinks it’s getting a reward when little email chimes go off.” O’Meara recommends stepping away from technology by turning off unnecessary notifications and alerts, avoid sleeping with a smart phone in your bedroom and setting limits on device usage. Personally, I try to avoid checking emails and texts at least an hour or two prior to bedtime.
  3. Increase your movement. Exercise makes you happier and smarter, in addition to increasing your fitness. Even 20-30 minutes of movement a day activates your endorphins and helps to reduce stress.  “Exercise isn’t just about lifting weights to make your biceps bigger or waist look smaller,” notes Dan FitzSimons, Owner of BodyFitz Personal Training studio, and personal trainer, in Atlanta, Georgia. “It involves your mind and body together. Working out relieves stress, releases good growth hormones and endorphins, promotes cognitive development by increasing blood flow to your brain and increases your metabolism.”
  4. Practice Gratitude. Even the smallest dose of gratitude has been proven to make you happier and healthier. One of the world’s leading experts on the science of gratitude, Psychology Professor Dr. Robert Emmons of the University of California, Davis, found that gratitude is related to 23 percent lower levels of stress hormones (cortisol), a 10 percent improvement in sleep quality in patients with chronic pain and led to a 7-percent reduction in biomarkers of inflammation in patients with congestive heart failure. His research also found that activities like keeping a gratitude journal or writing letters of thanks helped people reduce dietary fat intake by as much as 25 percent and reduced the risk of depression in at-risk patients by 41 percent over a six-month period. Starting a gratitude journal or recounting three things you are grateful for before going to sleep each night does wonders for your attitude.

How have you increased your happiness during these turbulent times?

Shira Miller, Chief Communications Officer, TEDx Speaker, Executive Coach, Writer and Wellness Enthusiast

Shira Miller is passionate about helping people claim the life they deserve. As a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC), writer and TEDx speaker, Shira helps people get unstuck, activate their potential, and “unleash their inner rock star.” By day, she is the Chief Communications Officer of a $2 billion corporation. After hours, Shira is currently writing a book that provides a roadmap for getting unstuck. Her experience and expertise is hard-earned: Shira’s personal transformations include maintaining a 50-pound weight loss for over 25 years; transitioning from financial upheaval to prosperity; overcoming health challenges and embracing wellness; finding lasting love post-divorce; and blending a corporate career with a purpose-driven life. Visit www.shiramiller.com for tips on getting unstuck and claiming your inner rock star!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Smiling young woman standing with her arms crossed and looking at camera. She is standing in a modern office with her colleagues in the background.
Community//

EMOTIONAL WELL BEING

by Marjorie Wharton
f11photo/Shutterstock
Wisdom//

I’m Taking Yale’s Class on Happiness — and Halfway through, these 4 Tricks Are Already Working

by Justin Maiman
Community//

Happiness Is Only Real When Shared- Charu Ghai

by Barjunaid Penske

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.