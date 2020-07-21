4 Ways to Improve Well-being

If someone were to ask how content you are — emotionally, physically and spiritually — what would you say? Do you feel you’re at your best or do you feel there’s room for improvement? While you can’t control everything, there are some things you do have control over. And that’s what you should focus on, especially if you aren’t feeling as good as you’d like. Read on for four simple ways you can improve your well-being.

1) Have a Good Laugh

When was the last time you laughed so hard your ribs ached? Most adults don’t do this nearly enough and that’s a shame — because laughter really is the best medicine when it comes to your well-being. Whether it’s watching a classic comedy that always gets you going or having a bottle of wine and a chat with your BFF, giving yourself the opportunity to laugh is so important. Not only does it release endorphins that make you feel great, it can stomp out stress and even relieve that pesky knee pain you’ve been dealing with… for a little while, anyway. Besides, what would you rather have? Frown lines or laugh lines?

2) Treat Yourself

One of the best ways to feel your best is to look your best. Finding the right products for you is the first step but this isn’t always easy because there are so many choices. Beverly Hills MD has several products available to target common issues such as thin lips, sparse brows and rough skin. Reading product descriptions and actual user reviews could be very useful in determining if this line would be well suited for your needs. When it comes to deciding which products to purchase, research is essential.

3) Get Enough Vitamin D

You know that feeling when you’re just completely relaxed and warm from the sun? Well, it’s much more than just that cozy goodness. Vitamin D is a vital and essential nutrient that the body makes when exposed to sunlight. Everything from improved mood to a stronger immune system can be attributed to it. What’s unfortunate is that many people are deficient, which leads to its own host of problems. If you’re feeling more lethargic than usual or you’ve experienced an increase in bone breaks or fractures, deficiency might be the culprit. The good news is your doctor can determine this by a simple blood test, and supplements are available if needed.

4) Learn to Say No

Are you comfortable saying “no”? If you’re not, you should try it — maybe you’ve been asked to host a book club and that’s the absolute last thing you want to do. Maybe your son was just invited to the 12th birthday party this month and you just want a weekend with zero plans. Whatever it is, “no” is an okay answer for many reasons. Because in a way, it protects you… because saying “yes” when you really don’t want to is stressful and a surefire way to harm your well-being. The more you do it, the more comfortable you’ll feel. And don’t worry too much about harming relationships — there are ways to deliver the message without burning bridges or hurting feelings (although sometimes it is unavoidable). But remember the most important person in the equation… it’s you. And if you don’t look out for yourself, who will?

All of these tips will help to improve your well-being over time as you become more and more used to incorporating them into your everyday life. Pay attention to how you feel and don’t be shy to nurture yourself when your body gives cues that something might be off or missing. And remember that this is an ongoing thing — it will take some work. But at the end of each day, you’ll be better for it and glad that you took the extra time to look out for yourself.