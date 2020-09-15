4 Ways to Give Back Amid COVID-19

There’s no doubt about it; the COVID-19 pandemic has caused difficulties in almost every aspect of our world. Everyone, from medical staff to waitresses are feeling the adverse effects of this pandemic. Fortunately, there are plenty of us that have been spared these hardships. This, however, has led to a yearning to give back to those who need our aid the most. So, how can you help? The following list includes information on just how you can give back to your community amid the COVId-19 pandemic.

Do Your Part

Funds have been an issue within many households, some more than others. So, if you cannot spare a donation or your time at this moment, you can still give back by doing your part. Doing your part during this pandemic means making sure that you are washing your hands each and every time you interact with anything outside your home. It means wearing a mask even if a business doesn’t require it. Doing your part means staying at home as much as possible. All these things don’t require a large commitment, but it can certainly save lives.

Feed The Hungry

As stated above, many are facing extreme difficulties in terms of money. Stores, restaurants, and many other places are being forced to close, and thus people are struggling to afford to feed their families. If you are in a spot where you can give back, please consider finding ways to feed the hungry. This may include volunteering your time at a soup kitchen, donating to your local food bank, or even cooking food for those neighbors most in need, such as the elderly.

Shop Local

Although almost all businesses are struggling, retail giants will most likely be alright when this is over. The same, however, cannot be said about local run businesses. These are your mom and pop bakeries, gardening companies, and small bars. You can do your part by supporting these businesses as much as possible. Many of them even offer contact-less delivery to protect you and your family.

COVID-19 has certainly hit communities all over the country pretty hard. Therefore it is highly recommended to implement the tips posted about to ensure that you are giving back to your community in the best and most effective manner possible.

.

.

This article was originally published on jaycohennorthernleasing.com