4 Ways to Get a Job That Lets You Keep Your Personality

Identify your strengths, define what makes you happy, explore the requirements of desirable jobs, and prepare to highlight your job skills.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

People sometimes associate getting a job with having to give up important aspects of their personality. While it is true that every job requires you to maintain a professional demeanor to some degree, you don’t have to turn into someone who robotically repeats a customer service script. There are many careers out there that reward people with independent mindsets who can demonstrate a sense of personal responsibility in the workplace. Finding the right job just requires you to assess what you feel is important for a rewarding career. Here are 4 ways you can get a job that lets you keep your personality and individuality.

Identify Your Strengths

There are likely many reasons why you want to find a job that lets you stay the way that you are. Getting a job that supports the unique things that make you so important as an employee helps you to start out exactly where you need to be to find success. Take a piece of paper and write down what you bring to the table. Are you someone who thrives in an environment that changes from day to day or who prefers to work mostly alone? If so, there are jobs out there where these are desirable characteristics, such as website design or freelance editing.

Define What Makes You Happy

Your job plays a big role in your personal happiness, and being in the right career field is important for maintaining your personality traits. Spend some more time thinking about situations where you feel the happiest. For instance, you might love to travel and fear having to give that up to work a traditional nine-to-five office job. In this case, you might be interested in a job that lets you travel and have control over your daily activities, such as truck driving. Driving and transport positions are perfect for those who like having the opportunity to move around and feel most happy on the road, so look into some of the best-paying trucking jobs.

Explore the Requirements for Desirable Jobs

Jobs that let you keep your personality sometimes come with a few requirements. Look at job listings to learn what you need in order to get your favorite positions. Check to find out if you need any special licenses or certifications. You’ll also want to carefully look at the requirements to get insight into the types of personalities that the company prefers. Some jobs requires degrees, others simply require experience or certifications. You could also look into companies that offer unpaid internships.

Prepare to Highlight Your Job Skills

Once you’ve figured out a potential career field that supports your beliefs and traits, it is time to get to work applying for a position. Prepare a resume or application that shows off what makes you so perfect for the job. Then, remember to show up to your interview prepared to be professional but also willing to show off your personality. Winning the interviewer over with your sense of humor or ability to be honest helps you know that you’ve found the right position.

Looking for a job should include making sure that you can stay true to yourself. Preparing for a position that supports your personality allows you to use your career to achieve financial stability along with personal happiness.

    Brooke Chaplan

    Brooke Chaplan is a freelance writer and blogger. She lives and works out of her home in Los Lunas, New Mexico. She loves the outdoors and spends most her time hiking, biking and gardening.

