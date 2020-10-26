4 Ways to Find Employment and Earn Money During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world really hard. And it looks like the damage it has done to the job market is going to last long.

More and more people are losing their jobs. Some are even facing a salary cut that has led to serious imbalances in people’s finances.

Situations like this aren’t normal, but letting such times take a toll on us isn’t worthwhile either. Instead of being disheartened and demoralized, you need to find ways to combat these bad times.

A good way of doing that is to look for alternative ways to find employment and earn money during the pandemic. Here are a few alternate ways to stay employed and make money even if you lose your job or have a salary cut during COVID-19.

1. Blogging

You must have heard of so many people taking up blogging as a full-time profession. Just like them, you can do that too.

But with so many blogs flooding the internet already, you must be thinking that it’s too late to start your own blog.

In reality, however, it’s never too late to get started. Just choose a topic you’re truly passionate about and start creating content around it.

The secret of having a successful blog is to be consistent with what you’re doing. Of course, there are other parameters that you need to take care of, like copywriting, SEO, keyword research, etc.

But in blogging, consistency is always the key to success. If you post consistently, people will start noticing your blog, and they will start following and subscribing to it too.

Once you have enough visitors, you can start monetizing your blog in various ways. This can be through advertisements, sponsored posts, collaborations, etc.

2. Copywriting

With blogging comes the need for copywriters. Being a blogger doesn’t only mean creating good content. There are several other things that they need to be taken care of. So most bloggers hire copywriters with excellent writing and editing skills to manage content for their blogs while they do the rest.

If you, too, are good with words, copywriting is one profession that you can try out.

It’s a great way of making money by selling your writing and editing skills. Don’t have any experience? Don’t worry.

Just create a brilliant portfolio online, add a few sample works, and you’re good to go. You can use this portfolio to cold pitch on blogs or websites that you’re interested in working for.

3. Podcasting

Another brilliant way to stay employed during the pandemic and make money online is to be a podcaster. Just like blogging, podcasting has also gained popularity in recent times. It’s a wonderful way of creating audio files that are distributed to the users through the internet.

Being a podcaster is more like being a radio jockey where you talk to your audience about a specific topic in the form of episodes. If you like talking to people or if you have the skill to create amazing audio files, then starting your podcast channel is one option that you can’t ignore.

4. Logo and Website Designing

With the rise of the internet, more and more people have started their online ventures. One of the main steps for starting a business is its branding. And for that, a good logo and a powerful website are two things that you can’t do without.

But not everyone can design great logos and websites that can make an impact. If you’re someone who’s good with designs, why not try selling your skills at creating amazing logos and websites to make some money?

It’s a very popular profession that’s very high in demand right now. Just like being a copywriter, here too, you can start by creating an online portfolio where you can show off your skills. If you have been in this profession earlier, you can get your previous clients to write a testimonial for you. This will add credibility to your skills, and you’ll quickly find people to hire you.

All the options listed above can help you stay employed and make money even when most people are losing their jobs due to the pandemic.

The best thing about all of these jobs is that you can do all of them remotely and you don’t really need a lot of experience for it. Plus, you get to charge good money for the work you’re doing.