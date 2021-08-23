Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

4 Ways to Develop Strong Business Relationships

What’s the difference between good and bad business relationships? Good relationships are built on mutual trust, honesty, and respect. Bad ones are built on deceit, backstabbing, and dishonesty. The following are 4 ways to develop strong business relationships: Understand Your Audience’s Needs and Goals Every company and brand has a target audience. It is the job […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What’s the difference between good and bad business relationships? Good relationships are built on mutual trust, honesty, and respect. Bad ones are built on deceit, backstabbing, and dishonesty.

The following are 4 ways to develop strong business relationships:

  1. Understand Your Audience’s Needs and Goals

Every company and brand has a target audience. It is the job of everyone involved in marketing and sales, from business executives to marketing and salespeople, to ensure that what they are communicating to their target audience is on par with their expectations.

  1. Communicate Ideas Clearly

The most important thing that every employee needs are to communicate their ideas well with others. This is usually done in meetings, but not everyone is good at communicating their ideas through unambiguous words and the ability to paint a good picture through metaphors, analogies, and stories.

  1. Seek Opportunities for Partnership and Collaboration

Leveraging the power of business networking and skill at using social media has made it easier for businesses to communicate with their audiences. However, it is important for businesses to have a defined strategy and know how to leverage the power of network meetings and social media to build partnerships and collaborate on projects.

  1. Break the Ice with Small Talk at Meetings

Small talk is a tough skill to master, especially in business. The most common mistake that people make when trying to break the ice with small talk is talking about themselves.

The best way to break the ice with small talk is by talking about others and getting their opinion on something. This will make people feel more comfortable and not as awkward.

It’s always difficult to get started with small talk during a meeting because it’s rarely clear to know how other people are going to react, but the longer people wait to get to know each other, the more awkward it can become for everyone involved.

Conclusion

There are many reasons people avoid communicating well. It’s hard to strike the right balance between giving and receiving feedback or simply not having enough time. However, mastering communication skills is essential in building strong business relationships.

    Matt Walker Headshot

    Matt Walker, CEO and Owner at Absolute Retirement Solutions

    Located in Kansas City, Matt Walker is an entrepreneur and financial professional with a nomadic soul. Matt had the opportunity to travel the world at a young age. By age 20, Matt had either visited or lived in 25 countries. He even completed a 2-year long mission trip to Mongolia where he was able to learn Mongolian. To Matt, travel was the reason his family had such a close bond—their shared memories and experiences brought them closer.

     Now, as a father, Matt Walker has made it his mission to give his family the same opportunities to see the world. As the owner of Absolute Retirement Solutions, he also strives to get his clients financially fit to travel. Many retirees dream of seeing the world, but are overwhelmed by the costs. Matt would like to break down any barrier he can so that more people are able to get out and see the wonderful world we live in.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    5 Steps To Build Your Personal Brand Online

    by Pavlina Papalouka
    email marketing for newbies
    Community//

    5 Ways for a Newbie to start off Right with Email Marketing

    by Toby Nwazor
    Community//

    “Make it interesting.” With Mitch Russo & Sean Broderick

    by Mitch Russo
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.