4 Ways to Calm Down After an Argument

After an argument, it is natural to feel anger and have negative feelings. Whether these feelings are toward the person you argue with or towards the situation, you have to calm down. Focus on calming down and processing the whole situation rather than shouting or hitting something.

If you ever got stuck in the same situation, these four tips will help you calm down after a fight or an argument.

1. Build a Calm Environment Around Yourself

Start by taking deep breaths. Arguments often provoke your fighting instinct, which can cause rapid pulse and increased breathing. If you are arguing with someone, stop, take a moment and take deep breaths. Breathing will calm your nerves down and give you some time to figure out the escape from this situation.

Close your eyes and recreate an environment in which you feel safe. You can imagine your childhood home or your favorite place. This will help you take your mind off the argument, and you feel safe and relaxed.

2. Remove Yourself Physically From the Scene

You can remove yourself physically from the fighting scene. This is the best way to calm down during an argument. Move to a different location to focus and rethink. Leave the room and go for a walk to clear your head. While walking, focus on the surroundings and take your mind off the argument.

Another way to work out your aggression is to physically workout. You can do exercise or stretching to calm down and focus. Building up a sweat will help you to feel relaxed. You can also start dancing to your favorite songs and cheer yourself up. If you are working out, make sure to focus; otherwise, you will hurt yourself.

3. Process your Emotions and Thoughts

It is important to deal with the leftover feelings after an argument. The best way to move on from the fight is to process your emotions. If you are having difficulty in dealing with your thoughts, then try to distract yourself.

Put on your favorite music for some time to feel good. You can also draw a long bath with your favorite bath bomb and milkhouse candles. A good cry also helps you feel relaxed. Don’t feel embarrassed to deal with your emotions. If you still feel frustrated, then make a list of things that could go wrong or things you could have said.

4. Talk to a Friend

Talk to a friend or family member outside an argument. Sometimes it helps to talk about your feelings and share what you feel. If you don’t want to talk with your friend, talk to your pet. Pet doesn’t respond, but you will feel better after sharing your thoughts.

Remember, it always takes two people to fight, so take responsibility for your side of the fight. Stand up and own to your mistakes that will help you to deal with negative emotions. Brainstorm ways to cool down and de-escalate the situation for next time. Also, try to imagine what it’s like on the other side of the argument.