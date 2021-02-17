4 ways to build your Learning Agility

The relentless pressures of disruption and global volatility leads to increasing complexity, which requires agility of decision making, which in turn requires new learning patterns and skills. In view of this, professionals today have to constantly unlearn past mental models which might have served them well before and work on ways to build on learning agility.

Here are four techniques through which you can build your learning agility.

Self-Reflection

You can start by getting a deeper understanding of yourself in relation to your external environment in order to identify the areas you need strengthen. This ruthless self-honesty helps identify gap areas. Interaction with peers from across industries, exposure to thought leaders and getting an unbiased view from mentors and trusted advisors helps in reducing existing blind spots.

Acknowledge failure

The word ‘failure’ can evoke powerful painful emotions such as anger, shame and anxiety. Reframing failure as being a normal part of growth while trying something new can help you move away from the mental model of the tried and tested ways of doing things leading to a growth mindset and willingness to try new things. As Einstein famously said, “Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.”.

Focus

Consciously working on acquiring and applying new skills so that they become part of the DNA rather than just theoretical knowledge. You might find great value in working with coaches or creating internal feedback mechanisms until such time you become masters of that particular skill.

Energize

Making time to replenish all elements of energy — physical, mental, spiritual or emotional. Exhaustion leaves no room for self-reflection and no learning. Consciously switching-off work mode, pursuing a passion other than work, spending time with loved ones and working on fitness levels leads to rejuvenation which impacts energy levels, which in turn impacts the ability to learn.