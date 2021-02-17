Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 ways to build your Learning Agility

The SAFE Technique helps you build your learning agility which is one of the most sought after traits for professionals , more so in the wake of the pandemic which has created a tsunami of change in the way we work

The relentless pressures of disruption and global volatility leads to increasing complexity, which requires agility of decision making, which in turn requires new learning patterns and skills. In view of this, professionals today have to constantly unlearn past mental models which might have served them well before and work on ways to build on learning agility.

Here are four techniques through which you can build your learning agility.

Self-Reflection

You can start by getting a deeper understanding of yourself in relation to your external environment in order to identify the areas you need strengthen. This ruthless self-honesty helps identify gap areas. Interaction with peers from across industries, exposure to thought leaders and getting an unbiased view from mentors and trusted advisors helps in reducing existing blind spots.

Acknowledge failure

The word ‘failure’ can evoke powerful painful emotions such as anger, shame and anxiety. Reframing failure as being a normal part of growth while trying something new can help you move away from the mental model of the tried and tested ways of doing things leading to a growth mindset and willingness to try new things. As Einstein famously said, “Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.”.

Focus

Consciously working on acquiring and applying new skills so that they become part of the DNA rather than just theoretical knowledge. You might find great value in working with coaches or creating internal feedback mechanisms until such time you become masters of that particular skill.

Energize

Making time to replenish all elements of energy — physical, mental, spiritual or emotional. Exhaustion leaves no room for self-reflection and no learning. Consciously switching-off work mode, pursuing a passion other than work, spending time with loved ones and working on fitness levels leads to rejuvenation which impacts energy levels, which in turn impacts the ability to learn.

    Shyamli Rathore, CEO / Founder at Sidman Learning Solutions

    Shyamli is a Leadership consultant and coach who works with CEOs and senior leadership teams across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and South East Asia in areas of personal growth, authentic leadership, resilience and leading under crisis.  She is senior leadership facilitator with Harvard Business School. Shyamli has been a Certified Forum Facilitator (CFF) for YPO since 2016 which is world’s premier organizations for CEOs to connect and grow. She is amongst a very select pool of 3 such facilitators in India and a little over 100 worldwide.  Drawing on deep expertise in management and leadership methods and practices, Shyamli facilitates, teach, and design learning experiences that improve the practice of management in a changing world.

    Shyamli is CEO and Founder of Sidman Learning Solutions – a consulting firm based in Gurgaon, India which offers customized leadership development solutions for senior leaders across industries.

    Shyamli has facilitated over 1000 workshops for CEOs and senior leaders of several Fortune 500 companies in diverse industries such as Manufacturing, IT Services, Analytics, Energy, Banking and Financial Services.  She has worked with over 5000 senior leaders across the globe over the last nine years.

    She is also an expert in virtual learning having facilitated 600+ webinars for Harvard Business Publishing since 2011.

    Shyamli has written a number of articles such as: ‘How to be More Persuasive at Work’ (Harvard Business Review: Ascend); ‘Why CEOs Hear It Last’; and ‘Five Strategies To Help CEOs Grow As Leaders’ (www.ypo.org). She has also been published in Human Capital and People Matters

