4 ways to build your influence at work

The need to build your influence at work has never been stronger than it is today. We’re navigating a highly adaptive working life where change is never not there.  We’re bombarded with more information than we can cope with and we’re bogged down in processing data, so much so that we’re becoming desensitised or trying desperately to make sense of what’s relevant and true. And amid all this noise, change, uncertainly and complexity you have to stand out, be noticed and be seen as relevant to build your career or your business: to lead a life of influence.

Staying invisible is the antithesis of building influence —in fact, it’s not brilliant at all.

Being able to add value to those around you—your clients, customers, team and suppliers — is critical to being in demand. Your confidence to share your opinions, thinking and ideas will help you lead your area of responsibility, company or industry.

Lewis Howes is a former athlete and professional football player and now the host of the podcast School of Greatness said, ‘Each day you’re presented with a choice. You can either keep your greatness hidden under a pile of fears, regrets, and excuses, or you can let it out.’ He advises that we need to make a conscious effort to live every single day as the best versions of ourselves, and I couldn’t agree more.

Here are four ways, right now, you can increase your influence at work:

  1. Own Your Spotlight

Faking it till you make it is not a strategy for building your influence; hope or hoping are not strategies for becoming more brilliant. You are the strategy.  You are the key to change. Your influence starts with you choosing to own who you are and giving yourself permission to live and lead from this space.

Own your unique values and beliefs, your strengths and your weaknesses and acknowledge the incredible individual you are, imperfections and all.  Because unless you can own your own spotlight how on earth can you shine the light on others?  

Steve Jobs echoed this thinking when he said, ‘Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.’

2. Share More

Speak up and contribute more.  Become visible and let others see you.Share that idea you have. Take the lead at meetings. Offer to speak at client conferences or industry events to raise your personal profile. Write that blog or that article. Get involved in discussions, take part in forums and get more involved in a community around your area of expertise. Participate. Get noticed for being you and for what you think.

3. Connect with Intent

Everyone needs to connect. It doesn’t matter what you do, what level you operate on, what industry you’re in, or whether you work for an organisation or are out on your own we need to connect to feed our hearts and our minds. As Keith Ferrazzi concludes in Never Eat Alone, ‘Success in life = (the people you meet) + (what you create together)’. 

Building a network for influence is about:

  • connecting and collaborating with the right people
  • openly sharing knowledge and insights with individuals who understand, at a deeper level, our goals and aspirations
  • knowing that when we learn to move together we start to move faster.

Find, develop and nurture the right connections to become more influential today and even more influential tomorrow.

4. Amplify Others

Granted the metrics matter, but more importantly is how you magnify the people around you and how you share more of yourself to enable others to shine. As Richard S Wellins, senior vice president at management consulting firm DDI, says, ‘…your number one priority is to bring out the best in others’.

It’s about:

  • how we show up and experience the work,
  • how it makes us feel about ourselves and how we make others feel about themselves,
  • continuous teaching and mutual learning experiences
  • a preparedness to push others carefully into their spotlight, encouraging them to give it a go, believing in their potential and future success,
  • leaving a longer-term impression: one that people remember, talk about and share.

Every single one of us has the opportunity to exert our influence and leave an impact in ways and at times we least expect to, which is why it’s so important to you’re your unique brilliance to every moment.

Janine Garner

Janine Garner, Best selling author, international speaker and mentor at Curious Minds AUS Pty Ltd

Janine is a global thought leader on connection. She is obsessed about the power of connection and how this helps to build brilliant relationships, unlock incredible and innovative collaborations, unleash leadership potential and ultimately help businesses make money, drive performance and fuel momentum.

Janine spent 20 years working her way across the world putting together award-winning marketing campaigns and strategies for high-profile brands like Ralph Lauren, Oroton, Jaeger, Sainsbury’s Homebase and Citizen Watches.

It was whilst working as a senior leader that she learnt about the power of connection and what it takes to unlock the brilliance in teams and leaders.

A highly sought-after keynote speaker, educator and author, Janine has worked with thousands of high-profile leaders from around the world and helped countless of Australia’s top 50 ASX companies and multinationals - EY, CBRE, DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard, Micro Focus, Optus and CBA to name a few.

She is the best-selling author of It’s Who You Know – How a network of 12 key people can fast-track your success and From Me To We – why commercial collaboration will future proof business, leaders and personal success. Her latest book Be Brilliant – how to lead a life of influence is available in bookstores around the world

Janine holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Aston University, UK and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science from the same university in 2016. She is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School in The Art and Practice of Leadership, a partner at Thought Leaders Global and has won an International Stevie Award in recognition of her work. Her signature leadership development program, Take The Lead, has been a finalist for two consecutive years in the Australian Human Resources Institute Awards.

On top of this Janine is super proud to have completed two Tough Mudder and one Spartan race and enjoys the hardest challenge of all - raising 3 teenage children.

When not on TV or radio, Janine’s thoughts and insights are regularly published in the media at The Huffington Post, CEO Magazine, Success Magazine, BRW, Women’s Agenda, AIM and The Australian. She is also the host of her own podcast, Unleashing Brilliance, featuring the untold stories of individual success from people around the world.

Janine believes that today, more than ever we need people, teams and companies willing to put in the extra needed to be truly brilliant. That we need leaders who are connected to their purpose and who will drive change. We need individuals brilliant enough to lead both in today’s complex environment and into tomorrow’s unknowns. This requires collaboration, transformation and leverage and it demands better conversations, training and connection.

Janine believes everyone has brilliance within waiting to be unleashed. This is what being really remarkable is. This is the power that you have to be your brilliant self, to make the remarkable happen and this is why she does the work that she does.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

