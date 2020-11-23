4 ways to avoid burnout as an entrepreneur

The entrepreneur’s journey is often likened to a roller coaster – full of highs and lows. It may even be cliché, but it is undeniably accurate. Among the characteristics of entrepreneurs who can breakthrough the low points are grit, resilience, and an ability to avoid burnout. The last is not an innate ability but one that can be cultivated through habits and best practices. Here are 4 things you too can do to avoid burnout as an entrepreneur.

Cultivate Self-Awareness

Research suggests that a self-aware leader can make better decisions, communicate more clearly, and build stronger relationships. These are important skills to have as an entrepreneur scaling a business. This is also important to avoid burnout because a self-aware entrepreneur knows how to lean into their strengths and how to delegate or hire to fill the gaps.

Self-awareness to know when you’re pushing through instead of doing your best work is often underrated in the hustle culture of entrepreneurship, but makes all the difference in building a sustainable work rhythm and avoiding burnout.

Set Realistic Goals

It can be easy to get stuck in the cycle of feeling behind in your business when you have a big vision and unrealistic expectations of what progress should look like – or how long it might take to get there. Entrepreneurs who move toward a big vision without burning out know that it’s important to set goals that are clear, aligned with performance metrics, and set a realistic time frame to achieve their goals. Not only that, but they also celebrate the small milestones as they progress toward their big vision goals.

Invest in Personal Growth

Entrepreneurs that avoid burnout understand the value of taking a break from the hustle to invest in personal growth. That could look like investing in a coach or nurturing mentor relationships. That could look like taking time away from the day-to-day of business to join an event where they can connect with other leaders in their industry to stay current, trade notes, and network. Investing in personal growth can also mean taking the time to up-level through skills based learning or training.

Make Time for Self Care

Most importantly, entrepreneurs that avoid burnout know that they are an important asset to advancing their business. With that means taking the time to take care of themselves.

There is a misconception in founders circles that burnout is a badge of honor. In today’s times where the lines between work and life are increasingly blurred, the tide is changing on that belief. Successful leaders understand that in order to do their highest work and lead teams with presence, self-care is a necessity.