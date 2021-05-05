Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

4 Ways the Pandemic Has Impacted Our Health and Lives In the Last Year

Where do we go from here?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s hard to believe we’ve been living through a global pandemic for over a year now. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially declared the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a day that that would change the world forever. 

Following, is a look back at four ways the pandemic has impacted our health and lives in the last year and also some thoughts on where we go from here.

1. Daily logistics: From professionals across many industries working from home full-time, to front line workers risking their own lives to fight Covid-19, to children being in virtual, hybrid or fully in-person school with restrictions, daily logistics have been turned upside down. While long commutes to work may have become a thing of the past for many over this past year, home offices, Zoom fatigue and blurred lines between work and home life have become the new normal. Trips to grocery and retail stores have been replaced, in many cases, with online grocery deliveries and Amazon purchases. And many families have been anxiously stocking up on face masks, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and non-perishable foods, knowing these items could quickly run out at any point in time.

2. Physical health: Many people have experienced a more sedentary lifestyle, as a result of being stuck at home over the last year, while others have tried to keep their physical health in tact by doing livestream and on demand workouts at home or going on hikes, runs or walks to get daily steps in. Cooking has become more frequent than ever before, with families often cooking and eating all three meals at home. However, when cooking fatigue has set in, online food deliveries through DoorDash, GrubHub and the like, have become very popular. There also has been a greater emphasis on physical health, as people have been trying to keep their immune systems strong to protect against Covid-19 and also keep pre-existing health conditions under control. While many were initially fearful of getting in-person check-ups with their doctors due to worries of contracting Covid-19, tele-visits, safe and prescreened visits to doctor’s offices and vaccines have made in-person check-ups more widely accepted and deemed safe. 

3. Mental health: The pandemic has also brought on mental health challenges for many people in the last year. Stress, anxiety and depression have been inevitable outcomes of these difficult times. And as a result, many have experienced a fear of the unknown, a sense of hopelessness and a lack of sleep, which have made mental health challenges even worse. However, increased focuses on yoga, meditation and other mindfulness practices have become even more prevalent, and these are considered important tools to deal with all that has been happening in the world. There also has been a strong awareness and acknowledgement of the importance of tending to mental health in the media, government, education, business and healthcare sectors, which is reflective of the types of resources and support being made available to individuals at scale.

4. Social lives: Due to the risks of spreading Covid-19, most people’s social lives have become restricted or relegated to only immediate family or household members or a few households convening outdoors with masks and six feet apart social distancing. Music concerts, sporting events, movies, shopping, indoor dining and other activities were basically shut down or heavily restricted over this past year, but have started to open back up in recent months. While these social life changes have been challenging, for many, there has been a new-found appreciation and sense of gratitude for extended family and friends, especially around the holidays and key milestones.

So where do we go from here? While some countries are currently struggling more than others, vaccines continue to be administered across the world, and supplies continue to be increased for various age groups, with teens and children being next in line to receive vaccines in the coming months. States and counties continue to change tiers and schools and many businesses continue to reopen at varying capacities.

While we still have a ways to go until we reach herd immunity and get this pandemic under control, the best we can do is continue stay safe and follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). We can also continue to tend to our physical and mental health, safely connect with family and friends either outside, virtually, or indoors for those who have all been fully vaccinated, have gratitude for what we have, and have hope for what lies ahead. Hopefully we’ll be in a much better place one year from now, when we reflect on year two of the pandemic!

Reena Vokoun, Entrepreneur | TEDx Speaker | Author | Media Spokesperson | Health & Wellness Expert | Content Creator & Marketer | Personal & Professional Development Coach | Activewear Designer

Reena Vokoun graduated with a BBA in marketing and management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MS in advertising and communications from Boston University. She spent several years in corporate America working in marketing, sales and business development roles for companies such as Google, Yahoo, Reebok, CNET, GE and Grokker, while also being certified in health, fitness, nutrition and behavior change through the American Council on Exercise, Athletics and Fitness Association of America and IDEA Fitness.

Her experiences and witnessing others during those years, showed her how much overwork, stress and a lack of work-life balance can impact your health and life. Therefore, she's passionate about educating others and helping them take control of their lives in these areas.

Today, she serves companies, nonprofits, universities, schools and the media through her products, services and content, which focus on wellness education and training in the areas of fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, work-life balance, productivity and healthy lifestyles. She's featured regularly as a health contributor on the Fox KTVU news morning show in the San Francisco Bay Area, writes a monthly health column for the Los Altos Town Crier and also writes for Thrive Global, Shape and Working Mother. She's a mom, wife and first generation born Indian-American and has a unique perspective to help others balance it all.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Never give up. Find a way, or make one.” with Charlie Katzi & Jim Berlin

by Charlie Katz
Community//

What’s in Store for Leadership After the COVID Pandemic?

by Angela Roberts
Community//

COVID-19 global impact: How the coronavirus is affecting the world

by Patel Mitesh

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.