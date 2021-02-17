Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 Ways Successful Leaders Continue Their Growth

What it means to be successful will hold a different meaning for each leader reading this.

Success is determined by the goals, dreams, and aspirations you have in your mind and have written down somewhere. Obtaining success starts with beating your doubt, fear, and self-limiting beliefs. It requires getting honest about the kind of business and life you want.

Too often, we wait for permission to take action on the changes we would like to make in our life. If we could define success in one word, that word would be freedom.

Each of us longs to live a life of our own design. We long for the freedom to live each day the way we want to live it. If you are going to achieve freedom in your business and life — if you’re going to find success — you’re going to have to develop the right habits.

Quick wins aren’t sustainable change. Changing your habits leads to lasting success in your business. These four habits lead to whatever a successful life and business mean to you.

1. Continue to learn.

Brendan Burchard wisely said, “An expert is a student, first.” While there are too many cases of information overload happening today, the right knowledge can greatly increase your progress in business.

It’s time to immerse yourself in good books, podcasts, and videos that motivate you to chase bigger dreams. We live in a time with unparalleled access.

We have access to all the information we need to help every area of our life. Develop a habit of continuing to learn from the places that will help you in the next steps in the journey to grow your business.

2. Maintain your health.

Your health has a positive or negative effect on every area of your life. The way your mind and body feel can be directly traced to the things you eat. Your food choices will affect how you live and how you achieve success.

Exercise is a great way to stay in shape, get more energy, and vent out any frustration. Maintaining your health will pay dividends and is a habit that leads to the energy you need to consistently work on your business.

3. Purge negativity.

Deciding to start or grow a business is hard. Your difficulty is compounded when you add negative people or habits. Negativity will convince you that your self-limiting beliefs are true.

Negative people are struggling with different areas of their lives and project their struggles onto you. To experience success in your business, you have to stay away and be on guard against the effects negative people can have on you. Make it a habit to purge negativity and surround yourself with love and positivity.

4. Embracing failure.

The normal view of failure is typically negative — it doesn’t have to be. Failure can mean that the current way you tried something doesn’t work, and you just need to adjust your approach.

Failure means that you are trying something, you’re taking action. Too many people will stay stuck because they’re afraid to fail. If you think about it, that can be one of life’s biggest failures.

Embrace failure if you are taking action towards a better business. Make embracing failure a habit because it means you’re consistently taking the necessary steps towards success.

You can do this. You can create healthy habits that lead to an amazing business. You can wake up each day happy knowing you’re living the kind of life you have always dreamed of living and have a business that makes money and an impact.

It will be hard. It will take time — maybe a lot of time. But, it will be worth it to spend each day on your terms. You’ve got this.

Photo Credit: @austindistel on Unsplash

    David De Miko, Digital Marketing Strategist, CEO at Sugatan

    David de Miko is a digital marketing strategist that's helped his clients generate over $120 million dollars in revenue. His agency was awarded the "Most Innovative eCommerce Agency" by Corporate Vision.

     

    He's worked with companies of all sizes, and you can see his work featured in AdsWorld, Smarter Destiny, The Good Men Project, 2x Ecommerce, and more. Join him at daviddemiko.com

