4 ways Learning Management System can help your organization boost employee productivity

“Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning and focused effort” – Paul J Meyer, Author of The 5 Pillars of Leadership

In a world that is changing faster than ever before, business organizations not only need solution-oriented products that stand out but also a workforce that is resilient, adaptable, and productive. Hiring the right people who understand the nitty-gritty of your business, are willing to learn and open to constructive feedback is only step one of the processes. Building effective employee engagement techniques and improving employee productivity is the next big step and this requires focused effort, efficient management, and constant evaluation.

Whether you are a newly built start-up with excited out-of-college graduates or a multinational company with a decade-long dedicated workforce, the quality of your employees has a greater impact on performance and revenue than quantity. Decreased employee productivity can lead to diminished profitability and an unhealthy work culture that will be hard to get rid of. Further, studies have shown that a highly engaged workforce can outperform a company experiencing low employee engagement by a whopping 202%.

Thus, if you are looking for cost-effective and worthwhile solutions to improve employee productivity and enhance workforce engagement – Learning Management System (LMS) is your best bet.

What is a Learning Management System?

Learning Management System offers a cloud-based training software that creates, manages, and tracks the learning initiatives of your employees to streamline skill development and improve productivity. It acts as an intra-organization social technology where employees can learn, collaborate, and engage with one another and communicate with the management.

Why should you choose a Learning Management System?

Learning Management System enables employees to learn industry-specific skills based on the emerging trends through certificate courses, study modules, course calendars, video courses, and other E-learning materials in a single platform. LMS software comes packed with automated email reports and learner analysis along with a leader board that can track individual and collective milestones to help the management make training decisions.

The COVID –19 crisis has outdated skills that were key in the pre-pandemic world making it necessary for organizations to adopt innovative methods to improve workforce productivity and increase revenue. Learning Management Software can be an important piece in this puzzle by enabling professionals to learn new ways to implement their strengths and helping employees adapt their skills to boost overall productivity.

Here are 4 ways a learning management system can help your organization improve employee productivity:

1. Delivering Effective Employee Training

With the ever-increasing speed at which business takes place, employers are finding less and less time to recruit employees and expand their skill set once they settle into their daily routines.

A Learning Management System offers anywhere-anytime learning allowing employees to complete their training at their convenience with just their mobile phone. It further acts as a single platform where employers can customize academic learning, employee training, extended enterprise, and customer training to the needs of the business.

From technical training to a soft skills session, a Learning Management System offers a variety of multi-level modules that appeals to employees at both managerial and entry-level. Consistency is the key in any form of training as employees crave ongoing development. Learning Management System offers the regularity and cost-effectiveness that traditional training methods cannot.

It trains employees to implement old skills effectively and enables them to learn new skills at their convenience and tracks their progress to bolster productivity.

2. Aligning employee training to the needs of the organization

Learning Management System enables the organization to direct the process of learning and ensures that employees invest time in developing skills that represent the needs of the organization.

It provides a head start to employees on information that they need to become more productive and uses customized modules to teach them how to use their strengths in everyday work.

LMS offers a competitive advantage to companies against those organizations that rely only on traditional methods of training by analyzing needs to identify essential features your team needs to function effectively.

Learning Management System can customize its features and function efficiently in both large and small organizations. It can also be implemented in specific departments whose productivity has reduced. LMS is packed with modules and training materials that are both general skills and industry-specific. It can tune employee training to achieve specific company-wide goals and promote a learning-driven culture.

LMS uses its customizable features and ability to track specific objectives to cater to the needs of employee productivity at an organization without barriers of size and sector.

3. Catering to the requirements of a diverse range of employees

Productivity enthralls directed effort to the specific and collective needs of your workforce. Contribution from just-recruited employees is as important as those who have been doing their job for years. Thus, to boost overall productivity, it is important to ensure that your training mechanism caters to the requirements of all types of employees.

Learning Management System can be a great way to show entry-level employees what is expected of them. With customized courses to explain the vision of the employee and dedicated modules to train graduates in skills that are not taught in college, LMS is the perfect solution for the induction needs of your company.

Offering your long-time employees, the resources and opportunities necessary to consistently engage in on-the-job learning are key in building a competent and well-qualified workforce. Even if an employee’s job remains fundamentally unchanged, LMS can offer skillsets that can fill knowledge gaps and enable the employee to execute his duties in increasingly efficient ways.

Learning Management Software is also crucial to train employees to perform additional duties that complement their educational background and can help further their position in the company.

From teaching soft skills to training in technical and creative aspects of the job, LMS can help improve productivity by managing the needs of all types of employees.

4. Facilitating Employee Engagement

Attracting qualified talent and building the human capital of already present talent is crucial for sustained productivity. Studies have shown about 74% of employees would prefer to use their free time to learn. However, it is up to the employer to present learning opportunities that are not only useful but also engaging.

Learning Management System offers employees the flexibility to learn on their terms. It allows training to shift from long days at the classroom or lengthy documents to short descriptive videos, presentations, 30-second recaps, and quizzes. Employees are more motivated to not only learn and improve course completion rates but also implement their learning in real-life situations to boost productivity.

LMS also offers collaborative communal learning spaces where employees can engage with other employees and supervisors. In a world where more than 80% of learning happens on-the-job, LMS adopts the features of such learning and enables employees to interact and ask supervisors questions that they could not ask otherwise.

Investing resources to improve the quality of your employee’s work and to prepare them for further job opportunities within the organization can also act as a morale booster.

LMS uses its online mode, diverse features, and dedicated spaces to facilitate employee engagement that not only bolsters productivity but also improves employee experience.

Conclusion:

Learning Management System can effectively streamline your training process to ensure that your employees develop skill sets that are relevant to the needs of your organization. It acts as an all-in-one platform that can be customized to meet the diverse requirements of all your employees. LMS focuses on employee engagement and motivates both employers and employees to adapt to the changing nature of the workspace. It is an easy-to-use, cost-effective solution to improve the performance of your employees, equip them with updated skill sets, and boost company-wide productivity.