4 Unique Couples Bonding Ideas This Valentine’s Day

When you are first dating, connecting with your partner is easy. That romantic “I can’t wait to see you” love is magical and powerful. (And it’s why we all LOVE a good romantic comedy)

But what about years later? What about once you have kids?

As a mother of three little ones, I can tell you that it’s no longer easy to connect with my husband. As a matter of fact, it takes clear intentionality. And planning. Otherwise, it will rarely happen.

So, if you’re in the same boat – a long-term relationship that could use a little spice, here are unique ideas to make Valentine’s Day interesting. I’ve tried and tested them in my own relationship, and they’ve been fun for us. Plus, they’ve added a level of communication that we haven’t seen since before we had kids.

1. Do a Challenge

First, challenges can be physical or they can be purely comical. They can be a fun way to spend a date night, or they can be a 30 day relationship challenge that focuses on building a stronger marriage.

Whatever you choose, getting out of your comfort zone is often the key to real growth. That goes for your relationship too. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Have a staring contest

Have a video game competition

Challenge your partner to a painting competition

Complete a weight loss challenge together

Have a Karoake challenge (a third party must say the winner)

2. Sign up for a 5 or 10k

The first time we did this, I was skeptical. But one race became two and now we’re on our fourth 10K. Now, we are not that athletic. But the race helps us get into better shape and running it together means that we get to support the other person. I had no idea it would be such a bonding experience, but it’s been a big boost for our relationship (and our health).

3. Plan An Adventure

Short weekend getaways or long beach vacations – going someplace new is how you bring the magic back from when you were first together. Some of my very fondest memories of my husband include our adventures together and the novel life experiences we shared. Any trip (with just the two of us) has proven to strengthen our relationship 3x.

So, for Valentine’s Day, why not plan your next one?

4. Do Some Silly Questions

What if questions and out-of-the-blue questions are fun because, as working parents, there’s not a lot of time for pondering life and its absurdities. But we’ve tested fun questions during date nights and they have opened up the way we think about each other. We’ve also gotten to know each other better (even after being together for so long).

Here are some fun ones:

What if one of you received an unexpected $5,000? Would you agree on how to spend it?

What if you had an extra room in your house to make any way that you wanted? What would you do with it?

Do you believe your partner would ever come back to haunt you as a ghost?

If you HAD to get a tattoo tomorrow, what would it be and where would you put it?

What would you say to these questions?! Try it out at dinner!

In Conclusion

I hope you enjoyed these ideas for a unique time this Valentine’s Day. I’m not a big believer in the hype, but I do think that the holiday can be a beautiful reminder to show your partner appreciation and make an effort to show that the relationship is important to you.

What unique things do you like to do together to bond? Leave a comment below!