Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

4 Types of Accountability Every Professional Needs

And How Finding It Will Push You Through Pandemic Fatigue

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by You X Ventures on Unsplash

Who knows what you’ve started? Who believes in why you began?

When we start anything—a new goal, project, or role, it is important others know about it. We need accountability, especially when we are just beginning something new to us.

It’s at this early stage when we are most vulnerable. We must bring support with us. We must share our dreams with folks who believe they are possible, and want to see them come true for us.

There are four types of accountability to carry with you through any new project, launch, or role.

Dreamer

Dreams have a gestation period. They require a safe womb for incubation prior to entering the world.

There may be a lot of doubters in the early stages of your new start. Don’t let them get into your head and plants seeds. It is critical that you surround yourself with other visionaries at this stage. Folks who have blazed a trail through the “impossible” or charged their way through the “insurmountable”.

At this moment, we need the optimism of other dreamers who believe anything is possible with enough tenacity and hard work. Staying close to these Walter Mitties to drowned out the Negative Nancies.

Doer

Without action, dreams are merely post-its on a vision board.

Once we’ve lived among the dreamers long enough, it is time to find a doer to help us stay accountable to taking small steps each day toward our goals. At this stage, the route and path will reveal itself through constant progress.

Self-doubt and loneliness can creep in when you start taking small steps. It’s important you have an accountability partner who is on a parallel journey to not only push you forward, but also keep you positioned to the future. No turning back!

Charger

Discounting ourselves will never help others advocate for our value.

There will come a stage, after discovery and prototyping, that whatever you’re creating, building, growing, or leading becomes of value to others. In my experience, this is the stage that holds back the majority of women.

It’s not that we don’t see or understand our own worth, it is that we do not advocate and charge for it. Accountability to help us pause, inventory our value, and nudge us to negotiate that pay or price increase is crucial. We need these accountability advocates to see and champion for our value, and prompt us to do the same.

Grower

Sometimes your roots have outgrown your pot. You must find a bigger pot to keep flowering.

A dear colleague shared that wisdom with me when I turned in my notice for a position I loved but had outgrown. We need folks in our lives who recognize our restlessness and help us plot what is ahead.

This accountability helps us see when it is time to move on. It can be very challenging for those of us who are headstrong to cut our losses, especially when significant time, emotional, or financial investments were made. But we must remember, the only failure is making the same mistake twice—and these accountability partners help us do that.

Why It Matters Now

Women are crashing into the pandemic wall at alarming rates. We have been removed from the impromptu accountability that happens over Friday night happy hours or weekend brunches. The support systems that fueled us beyond our work and home lives has been eroded by the social distance.

2020 shined a light on all that is no longer—or may never have, worked for women in the workplace. We have a brief nanosecond in history to create the work environments that will work for future generations.

But if you’re like me, you are also exhausted! It will take all of us to lock arms and push each other over this pandemic wall.

We must be intentional about finding accountability right now. No woman should tackle the challenges ahead alone. No woman should approach the starting line without a cheering section. The work required in the months ahead is too important to go it alone.

Subscribe here for Stacy’s Mentorship for Mentors Newsletter, where you’ll find support and actionable insight on how to the support & connection needed to bust through the pandemic wall.

Stacy Cassio, Founder / CEO at Pink Mentor Network

Stacy Cassio is the Founder & CEO of the Pink Mentor Network. Stacy understands the importance of mentorship because her own career & business have been built on the opportunities introduced to her by mentors.

In 2017, Stacy Cassio founded the Pink Mentor Network, Charlotte’s 1st female mentorship community.  Followed by the creation of Pop-Up Mentor, a brand new way to mentor in 2018.  Stacy is dedicating her life to reshaping how individuals seek & obtain mentorship, and helping organizations build cultures of mentorship. 

In 2019, her work was nominated for the Athena International Corporate Award for Leadership and Charlotte Inno’s “Opportunity Champion” award.  Stacy also was named a Mecklenburg Times 2019 Phenom.  Stacy’s career was built & fueled by great mentors until she became one. 

IG:  @pinkmentornetwork
FB: @popupmentor
LI:  @stacycassio
www.pinkmentornetwork.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Image Source/Getty Images
Wisdom//

Accountability Partners Are Great. But “Success” Partners Will Change Your Life.

by Benjamin P. Hardy
Gary Burchell / Getty Images
Work Smarter//

Want to Boost Your Chances of Success? Get an Accountability Partner

by Gustavo Razzetti
Qlicket Human Resources Hiring Strategies
Community//

How Companies Identify Talent with Vivek Kumar of Qlicket & Kage Spatz

by Kage Spatz

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.