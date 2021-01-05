4 Tried and Tested Habits to Boost Confidence

If you’re struggling with low self-confidence, you’re not alone. Many people find it difficult to socialize with new people, contribute their opinion in conversations, participate in social events, or do basic things that a confident person won’t hesitate to do.

Sadly, many of them brush it aside as a character trait. But doing that can have its own side-effects. It can result in poor career growth, relationship problems, severe depression, anxiety, and a lot more.

Luckily, there are several proven ways to boost your confidence that will bring a long-lasting change in your life. Let’s check out 4 tried and tested habits that can help you boost confidence and be a better version of yourself.

1. Learn New Skills

Learning new skills can be a great way to boost self-confidence. As individuals, we always find ourselves adjusting to the changes around us. For some, it can be challenging to adjust to these changes simply because they aren’t confident enough about their capabilities.

By learning new skills, you can easily improve your personal and professional capabilities. This will automatically make you a more confident person who isn’t afraid to take up new tasks because of the skills under your belt.

It also gives you the confidence to communicate better and talk about a subject more assertively because of your knowledge.

2. Create Your Own Definition of Success

A successful person is always confident about their thoughts, behavior, and the way they carry themselves. But the definition of success widely varies from person to person. What someone else considers to be a success may not be what you think success means.

If you want to be confident about yourself, set your own definition of success. Now set small goals for yourself and try accomplishing them one by one.

This will give you a purpose in life and make your life more meaningful. Besides, accomplishing your goals will make you feel closer to success and will help you be more confident.

3. Groom Yourself

When you look good, you automatically feel good. And the way you feel about yourself gets reflected in your personality. So make sure you present yourself well in front of others, especially when you’re attending a meeting or a social event.

This doesn’t mean you need to dress up for every occasion. But it’s important for you to ensure that you’re well-groomed and are wearing appropriate, clean, and well-fitted clothing. It’s a great way to appear more confident and reflect a positive vibe.

4. Eye Contact

People with low self-confidence and social anxiety tend to avoid eye contact. They generally do this to avoid nervousness. But doing so can send the wrong social signals.

It can make you appear cold or disinterested in your conversations. Sometimes it can even make you appear anxious, tensed, and edgy.

By making direct eye contact with the person you’re communicating with, you can emerge as a more confident and assertive individual. It also reflects your self-esteem and makes you more likable as well.

Over to You

If you’re struggling with low self-confidence, don’t dismiss it as a character trait. Doing that can stop you from achieving things that you don’t even consider you’re capable of achieving.

So try working on yourself to become more confident and assertive in your thoughts and actions.

You can start by doing things that intimidate you, like making new friends, attending social events, etc.

It can be a little challenging in the beginning. But by doing things that are out of your comfort zone, you can feel more comfortable about things that previously made you nervous and stressed. This will automatically boost your confidence and improve your personality, as well.