4 Tips To Keep Your Teeth Strong As You Age

We have a habit of assuming things like one will need dentures on growing old. What if you were told that your teeth will stay with you as long as you want?

As a matter of fact, our human body is subjected to several age-related changes. Yet, that does not mean that tooth loss and gum problems are inevitable. Take a look at these four tips that will help you in keeping your teeth strong and healthy for a lifetime.

Brush Your Teeth Twice Daily

#1 Maintenance of Oral Hygiene

Brushing twice daily and flossing once a day is essential for the maintenance of oral hygiene. Though this tip may sound simple and repetitive (as dentists across the globe highly recommend this routine), there are many who fail to follow it diligently.

Ideally, one should brush teeth for about two minutes. We find time for almost every other personal or professional commitment but when it comes to toothbrushing, devoting a period of two minutes seems like asking for a lot more than it actually requires.

Apart from the duration of brushing, the method in which you brush is also extremely important. Wrong strokes can be detrimental and pose more harm than doing good for your oral health. We should use only up-and-down strokes while brushing our teeth starting from one end to the other end. Small circular strokes are ideal for the chewing surfaces of our teeth. Brushing teeth in a left-right motion can traumatize your gums causing your gumline to recede and wear off the teeth (the surface that is close to the gums) causing dental hypersensitivity.

Stay Hydrated

#2 Address Dry Mouth

Dry mouth is a very common condition seen in the elderly population. It is experienced as a side effect of different medicines. The continuous flow of saliva is responsible for keeping our mouth clean and eliminating food particles from our teeth. Hence, dryness of mouth is a serious concern as it can make one more prone to oral health issues. Keeping oneself hydrated throughout the day is one of the smartest ways of managing dry mouth. Visit your dentist at the early stage of dry mouth before it leads to irreparable damage to your oral health.

Professional Care for Gums and Teeth

#3 Take Care of Your Gums

Have you ever noticed red spots on your spit while brushing your teeth?

This may indicate gum infection or gingivitis. Teeth layered with plaque and tartar irritate the gums around them causing swelling and redness of the gums. Inflamed gums bleed, often painlessly, when the bristles of the toothbrush rub against them. You should visit your dentist at this stage before it progresses to a severe form of gum disease called periodontitis.

In case of periodontitis, the supporting tissue around the teeth, namely periodontal ligament and jaw bone, start wearing down. Periodontitis causes loose teeth and tooth loss finally.

Professional cleaning or scaling of your teeth is essential for healthy and strong gums.

Quit Smoking

#4 Stop Smoking

Smoking tobacco has its own bunch of perils. Besides suppressing our body’s immunity, it can make the smoker vulnerable to health issues like oral cancer and lung diseases. The dark nicotine stains on your teeth and smoke-filled breath can surely diminish your esthetic appeal.

A person with low immunity will find it tough to fight off the bacteria that cause gum disease or dental decay. Hence, the cessation of smoking can definitely change your life for good.

Final Note

The above-mentioned tips can be practiced at any age. They will help in minimizing the signs of aging and help you maintain your teeth and gums in a healthy state. Be kind to your pearly whites as they will serve you till your last breath!