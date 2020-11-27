4 Tips To Digitally Adapt to The New Normal

“The times they are a changing” and it’s more important than ever to keep up. With millions of people now working from home, consumers are not interacting with businesses in the same way they were in 2019. As the Coronavirus Pandemic plagued the US, social distancing began to take place which distanced consumers from interacting, getting recommendations from friends and also stepping foot inside businesses. This drove consumers to research more independently than ever before. This trend was already happening with millennials, but it forced older generations that typically appreciated interactions in person to adapt to remote interaction.

Because we all see this changing shift, it’s extremely important to get LASER focused about who your target customer is. Know who they are, what they desire, what questions they will want answered and why your business is the solution. Then even further, produce content that covers those topics and put it everywhere. One good piece of content can be syndicated to all of the channels where your consumers hang out. Newsletters, Websites, Print, Social media and Youtube and more. It’s time to adapt how you reach current and new customers by getting laser focused on your demographic and blasting it out digitally. This will streamline your consumer engagement and position you as a sought after expert.

Tips To Adapt Digitally

No matter the type of company you operate, it’s important to adapt to the times and these times sure are changing quickly. Two important changes you can make to better serve your customers include updating your website and engaging with customers you already have online.

1) Frequently asked Questions

The first thing you should do is conduct an audit of your website and make the proper changes. Your website should answer questions about everything from warranty to product specifications or detailed service guides. Make sure that your website allows visitors to purchase your products or services without having to interact with you.

2) Get specific about your offerings and don’t be afraid to show them publicly.

Showing different packages and prices associated with those packages in a way where customers can easily understand where to go. Don’t be afraid, if your packages make sense, this will allow consumers to self select with the reality of your offerings a center mass.

3) Get Social With New Landing Pages

Creating and engaging social strategy that’s backed up by paid engagement to a landing page with purchase options can be huge. People are still buying. The world hasn’t stopped but it is happening more remotely than it was before. Having an easy online conversion is a huge step above the competition.

4) Use Your Content In Multiple Ways

The customer base you already have should be engaged with often online. One Great piece of content can be used in multiple different ways. For instance, this informative cubicle buying guide, can be published on the website, all social media channels, medium, blogger and even youtube. This can then be sent out in a newsletter and syndicated it to past audiences of past customers.