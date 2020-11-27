Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 Tips To Digitally Adapt to The New Normal

Adapt digitally

“The times they are a changing” and it’s more important than ever to keep up. With millions of people now working from home, consumers are not interacting with businesses in the same way they were in 2019. As the Coronavirus Pandemic plagued the US, social distancing began to take place which distanced consumers from interacting, getting recommendations from friends and also stepping foot inside businesses. This drove consumers to research more independently than ever before. This trend was already happening with millennials, but it forced older generations that typically appreciated interactions in person to adapt to remote interaction. 

Because we all see this changing shift, it’s extremely important to get LASER focused about who your target customer is. Know who they are, what they desire, what questions they will want answered and why your business is the solution. Then even further, produce content that covers those topics and put it everywhere. One good piece of content can be syndicated to all of the channels where your consumers hang out. Newsletters, Websites, Print, Social media and Youtube and more.  It’s time to adapt how you reach current and new customers by getting laser focused on your demographic and blasting it out digitally. This will streamline your consumer engagement and position you as a sought after expert.

Tips To Adapt Digitally

No matter the type of company you operate, it’s important to adapt to the times and these times sure are changing quickly. Two important changes you can make to better serve your customers include updating your website and engaging with customers you already have online.

1) Frequently asked Questions

The first thing you should do is conduct an audit of your website and make the proper changes. Your website should answer questions about everything from warranty to product specifications or detailed service guides. Make sure that your website allows visitors to purchase your products or services without having to interact with you. 

2) Get specific about your offerings and don’t be afraid to show them publicly.

Showing different packages and prices associated with those packages in a way where customers can easily understand where to go. Don’t be afraid, if your packages make sense, this will allow consumers to self select with the reality of your offerings a center mass.

3) Get Social With New Landing Pages

Creating and engaging social strategy that’s backed up by paid engagement to a landing page with purchase options can be huge. People are still buying. The world hasn’t stopped but it is happening more remotely than it was before. Having an easy online conversion is a huge step above the competition.

4) Use Your Content In Multiple Ways

The customer base you already have should be engaged with often online. One Great piece of content can be used in multiple different ways. For instance, this informative cubicle buying guide, can be published on the website, all social media channels, medium, blogger and even youtube. This can then be sent out in a newsletter and syndicated it to past audiences of past customers.

    George Kocher

    George Kocher, Founder & CEO at Brand North

    George Kocher is a data driven leader with experience building and managing high performance sales and marketing teams. After graduating from Cornell University, George worked as an Analyst at Barclays Capital and VP of Business Development for Lakeview Health, a portfolio company of The Riverside Company. He currently serves as the Founder and CEO of Brand North, a digital marketing and growth agency that focuses on applying sophisticated marketing strategies and technical solutions to local businesses. George has a proven track record of success in leading teams and an ability to find overlooked opportunities. As a former Division 1 wrestler, George is still an avid health and wellness enthusiast, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu fan and marathoner. In addition to caring about his own health, George is a mental health advocate and enjoys volunteering.

