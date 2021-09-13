4 Tips for Transforming Your Culture for Success

Did you know that not having the right culture in your organization can sabotage the best business transformation efforts, be it digital or otherwise?

A recent study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) discovered that organizations that emphasized culture were five times more apt to achieve breakthrough performance than those that ignored culture. Yet, many business leaders are unsure how to create these types of cultures.

That’s why my strategic partner, Michael Cantu of Accelerate, suggests the following three tips to help transform your culture for success:

1. Encourage Your Team to Talk About Everyday Matters

Let your team members know there won’t be any repercussions for talking about what’s on their minds. Companies do best when they’ve created a culture where employees can come to management anytime and talk about their concerns or ideas.

2. Create an Expectation You Will Be Asking Your Team for Feedback

Ask your employees regularly for ideas on the best way to do something. Doing so helps them understand that their feedback is vital and requires them to participate within the business actively.

3. Act Upon Those Items

It’s a good idea to talk with your employees about why you can’t necessarily do what they’re requesting right now. Then, make sure you give them a why. You would still want to keep their suggestion as a viable option and revisit it over time.

Other Things to Think About

Radical Acceptance

One over-arching aspect companies would do best to keep in mind is practicing radical acceptance of their employees. Everyone has differing thoughts and ideas, and many people are afraid of voicing their own opinions or beliefs. This discipline involves accepting each team member’s uniqueness.

How to Handle People Stuck in Their Ways

Have one-on-one conversations with employees who appear that they don’t want to change. During these meetings, it’s crucial to create a safe place for them so you can discover reasons for their unwillingness to comply. You may be surprised to learn that some are willing to change. There may only be a disconnect in leaders’ minds.

Next, ask them how you can help them become more adaptable to change. Some answers may be out of their control, but it’s helpful if you can redirect them to what is within their power.

If they refuse to change, consider looking for replacements. Bringing in others who champion the type of culture you want can help make your DX efforts run smoother than otherwise.

Before you start replacing people, Michael Cantu has some advice:

“I’ve rarely seen anyone that has been closed off when you talk to them, from a managerial perspective, who didn’t open up when they realized their job could potentially be on the line. Either they have started looking for another job—because they don’t want to change and do what’s required—or they stepped up.”

This blog is an example of the content Michael Cantu and I have included in our upcoming book, No-Nonsense Digital Transformation. This book talks extensively about building exceptional teams and creating great cultures, so it isn’t just for digital transformation fans.

Are you interested in learning more? Then click here to get started!